Google “Memorial Day” and you’ll get a lot of answers.
You’ll get a list of things to do for the holiday weekend that is the unofficial start to summer, especially this year as the nation climbs out of a year-long pandemic shutdown.
You’ll get grilling tips and barbecue recipes. This was, after all, the weekend when your backyard grill tends to be put to full use as New Englanders finally get to take advantage of warm weather. The rains of the past two days, of course, put a damper on that but there’s till a day left to the long weekend. Maybe the skies will give us a break by mid-afternoon.
But there’s another tradition that is carried out in the days before Memorial Day, that of decorating soldiers’ graves with flags. The custom goes back to ancient times. But paying tribute to the war dead took on heightened interest in America around the Civil War, not surprisingly, as more than 600,000 servicemen lost their lives in that epic struggle.
On May 5, 1868, General John A. Logan — commander-in-chief of the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of and for Union Civil War veterans — issued a proclamation calling for “Decoration Day” to be observed annually across the country. Similar observances of Memorial Day had begun in Southern states three years earlier.
The holiday quickly caught on in the north. In 1868, memorial events were held in 183 cemeteries in 27 states, and 336 in 1869. In 1871, Michigan made “Decoration Day” an official state holiday and by 1890, every northern state had followed suit.
The preferred name for the holiday gradually changed from “Decoration Day” to “Memorial Day,” which was first used in 1882. Memorial Day did not become the more common name until after World War II, and was not declared the official name by federal law until 1967.
After years of being celebrated on May 30, Memorial Day joined three other holidays in permanently being observed on a Monday, to give workers a three-day weekend. Believing the holiday’s impact has been lost by being “just another Monday holiday,” there have been efforts to restore the May 30 observation, but those efforts have gained little momentum.
We hope you got to enjoy your three-day weekend, as wet and chilly as it was. It’s been an especially long year and we’re all looking forward to not only the start of summer, but finally getting past the necessary, but stifling, pandemic restrictions.
But please take a little time one day this weekend to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice so that we can enjoy the freedoms we Americans treasure. Here are a few suggestions.
Fly the American flag at half-staff from sunrise until noon today. Be sure the American flag is still above state flags or any other flags you may have.
Attend a local ceremony. Veterans agencies put on parades and ceremonies in every town. A list has run in this newspaper and is on our website.
Visit a cemetery. Pause for a few minutes at the graves of those marked by a flag.
Thank a veteran. If you know any veterans, be sure to shake their hands. A simple “Thank you for your service” will be deeply appreciated.
