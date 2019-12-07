Well, that was a tough loss for your New England Patriots on the road in Texas last Sunday. We can only hope that they have better luck against Kansas City back on their friendly home field in Hartford and ...
Oh, sorry, did we say Hartford? Of course we meant Foxboro Stadium (AKA Schaefer Stadium, aka Sullivan Stadium). Hope it doesn’t rain, because the venerable sports venue leaks from the top and …
What’s that? The Pats don’t play in Connecticut nor in a seriously wanting facility on Route 1? The reigning champions of the National Football League call Gillette Stadium home, the centerpiece of a sports, retail and entertainment mecca, Patriot Place, that has made the town of Foxboro world famous you say?
It’s hard to imagine the Pats playing anywhere else. But 20 years ago, the future of the local NFL franchise was anything but certain.
Businessman — and longtime Patriots fan — Robert Kraft had purchased the team a few years before after a series of owners had gone bust trying to make a go of the franchise. He realized he would need a modern stadium to succeed. After flirting with offers from Connecticut, Providence and Boston he was back with a plan endorsed by state and league officials.
In December 1999, town meeting voters overwhelmingly approved six warrant articles ranging from zoning amendments to a new lease agreement between the Kraft organization and the town that provided for $70 million in state-funded infrastructure repairs on Route 1 and around the new stadium.
Kraft, with financing from the National Football League, would pay to build the 68,000-seat facility on property he owned adjacent to the existing stadium.
Local and area fans rejoiced following the vote, with many saying they were excited about attending football games in a new, state-of-the-art stadium, despite the Pats’ relatively lackluster record.
The vote paid off, and not just in terms of Super Bowl championships for local fans.
The dirty little secret of most professional sports franchises in the United States is that they don’t mean a big payoff for their hometowns. Cities that take on loads of debt to build stadiums seldom see the kind of fiscal boost promised by billionaire team owners.
Most of the profits go to paying superstar salaries, to the league or to the owners themselves. Not much filters down to the local economy.
In Foxboro in lieu of property taxes on the stadium, there’s the $2.5 million to $3 million the town gets in its cut of tickets sold to stadium events. The properties in Patriot Place do pay taxes, however, adding another $4.3 million annually to town coffers. While Foxboro has had its tussles with the stadium ownership over issues such as noise and traffic, there’s little doubt the stadium, and subsequent associated development, have been a boon to the community.
Earlier this year, the unique relationship between the Patriots and their adopted hometown drew the attention of The New York Times. The column noted with amusement how those quirky folks in their quaint little community couldn’t even agree if the town’s name was Foxboro or Foxborough.
But it also went on to quote town historian Jack Authelet, who noted some of the controversies that have swirled around the team but who also said, “But most people tell me that I live in a sports lover’s paradise where the home team almost always wins. A lot of towns would like to trade places.”
