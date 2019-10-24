We Americans prize our First Amendment highly.
In fact, we put the protections on speech, press, religion, freedom of assembly and the right to petition at the top of the Bill of Rights.
Americans have defended these rights on battlefields and in the courts as foundational to our democratic way of life
It’s a proud part of our national heritage.
But it’s not always pretty.
Enter Josh Abrams of the group Accountability for All.
He has a YouTube channel where he posts videos of himself — cellphone camera in hand — confronting what seem to be mostly law enforcement personnel in diverse parts of the country and attempting to provoke a reaction.
Too often, he gets one and is then only too happy to post videos with tags like “First Amendment Fail!” as obviously exasperated officers tell him to stop filming or otherwise impede what he insists are his rights to free expression.
Earlier this month, cellphone in hand, he showed up at the Foxboro public safety complex.
It would be fair to say that Abrams has a bit of an attitude when it comes to the police.
He films the prisoner release door and says in a voiceover that it is there individuals are released after police “extort” money from them. He then enters the lobby and videos some items of police equipment on display in a trophy case, including tear gas spray and what appear to be handcuffs, referring to them as articles of torture.
He then encounters Foxboro Patrolman James Matteson — on desk duty — who is nothing but courteous to him. Abrams, filming all the while remember, demands his name and badge number, which Matteson happily provides, and then, well nothing, save for some light banter about the Patriots.
Matteson didn’t tell him to lower his phone, ask what business he had at the station or demand his ID.
He treated him as a citizen with a right to be there and question authority figures.
With no angry interchange to record, Abrams wanders around the public areas of the station for a while, filming and commenting. (In fact, a lot of the 26-minute video seems to consist of Abrams walking places. If we might suggest, most video programs have an editing function — learn to use it.)
In the end, Abrams gives the Foxboro PD his stamp of approval, which prompted new Police Chief Michael Grace to say “They give Foxboro Police total thumbs up on how we address the First Amendment, which is a credit to the agency.”
We agree. Mr. Abrams seems mainly interested in provocation for its own sake — and how many views it can bring to his channel. (In this case about 3,000).
But rights aren’t dependent on how likeable someone is or whether those in authority feel like respecting them.
The Foxboro police showed how that works.
