Remember “The Dukes of Hazzard”?
The CBS sitcom ran from 1979 to 1985 and told the tale of the Dukes family and their battles with a Southern small-town boss.
Remember the Dukes’ car? The bright orange 1969 Dodge Charger, which survived weekly dazzling stunts, has been called the most iconic vehicle in television history.
There is little chance that car would appear on a network television show today — with good reason.
Adorning the roof was a Confederate flag, the symbol carried by the traitors who thought it was better to break off from the United States and wage war against their countrymen in order to protect their “right” to enslave a race of people.
And the name of the Dukes’ car was, of course, the General Lee, the rebels’ military leader.
Four decades ago, the Confederate flag was part of Southern culture, like country music and NASCAR.
Today, the Confederate flag is seen, rightfully, as a hateful symbol of the oppression faced by Black men and women for centuries.
It needs to go away.
The same, sadly, holds true for the Native American logo at Foxboro High School.
Not everyone agrees.
Residents packed a Foxboro meeting room Tuesday to voice their full-throated opposition to the school committee’s proposal to retain the Warrior nickname but do away with the Native American logo that adorns everything from the high school entrance to the football players’ helmets. These opponents brim with well-deserved pride in their community and in their athletic tradition and believe the logo is part of it.
We also understand the feelings of one opponent, Kris Farmer, who described herself as an indigenous person who has lived in town for 30 years. Farmer said her family had established strong ties to the community and to the Warrior tradition.
“My children wore that logo with pride for their heritage,” she said. “They grew up in this town and it’s very important to them.”
True, not all Native Americans take offense at Warrior imagery. But many do, and rightfully so.
Many indigenous people do not want their race characterized as bloodthirsty warriors, and understandably so. The Native Americans who lived in this area were a peaceful people who fought back after 50 years of broken promises by English settlers who encroached on their land and threatened their way of life.
Only 23 Massachusetts schools still use some form of Native American logo or mascot, and a bill pending before the Legislature would ban such imagery except for Massachusetts tribes that choose it.
It’s difficult to see traditions end but it’s wonderful when new traditions begin, and Foxboro has that opportunity if it chooses to use new school logos. Students will learn that they can be warriors without wearing imagery that mischaracterizes a race of people.
We are hoping Foxboro School Committee members will be warriors in defending their decision to do the right thing and end the Native American logo.