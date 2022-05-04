Incumbents Monday won re-election to the Foxboro School Committee.
Also winning were common sense and safety.
We were pleased to see incumbents Robert Canfield and Brent Ruter easily win re-election in the race, which drew widespread attention for a couple of reasons.
First, the field included a local hero: Matt Light, a three-time Super Bowl champ during his days as an offensive tackle for the New England Patriots, running for public office for the first time.
Second, the campaign pitted two anti-mask candidates — Light and fellow challenger Joseph Pires — against Canfield and Ruter, who defended the school administration’s masking and COVID safety precautions.
These same mask-vs.-no-mask battles have been playing out across the country — and emotions have frequently boiled over.
According to a recent report by the Reuters news agency, school board members have endured a rash of terroristic threats and hostile messages ignited by roiling controversies over policies on curtailing the coronavirus as well as bathroom access for transgender students and the teaching of America’s racial history. Reuters found more than 220 harassing messages in 15 different counties, many of them considered serious enough to report to police.
It had gotten so bad last year that Attorney General Merrick Garland vowed to devote resources to combating the threats after the National School Boards Association sent the White House a request for federal enforcement to stop the “growing number of threats of violence and acts of intimidation occurring across the nation.”
While the Foxboro race was heated, we were pleased to see there were no public threats.
And we were heartened by the voters’ decision.
The one thing that has been certain about the past two-plus pandemic years is no one is really certain of anything. Coming down on the side of caution — requiring masks and staff members to get vaccinated — was the safest and most prudent thing for any school committee to do. To risk children’s health on some residents’ idea of “freedom” would have been foolish and potentially harmful.
We also applaud the voters of Foxboro. Overlooking Light’s celebrity status, they recognized the issue and the dramatic shift in policy that could have resulted from ousting the incumbents.
Nearly 2,800 of them turned out on a raw spring day to cast ballots. The 22% turnout is phenomenal by local elections standards.
No one likes to wear a mask. They are uncomfortable and annoying.
But teaching children to accept masks when there is risk would be far wiser for parents than trying to overturn a policy meant to safeguard the public.