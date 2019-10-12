Can speech be too free?
We Americans have installed freedom of speech as one of our core beliefs, enshrined in the First Amendment to our Constitution.
But it’s never been an easy task to decide just what kind of speech is deserving of defense.
Going back to the early years of the republic and the Alien and Sedition Acts, the government tried to stifle speech it deemed dangerous to public order.
During the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln, defended his arrest and banishment of a notorious Copperhead congressman, who had urged Union troops to refuse to serve, by asking, “Must I shoot some poor soldier boy who deserts, and not touch a hair of a wily agitator who induces him to desert?”
In the 1950s Red Scare, the mere suspicion of holding leftist views could imperil a person’s career or freedom. And today, the current occupant of the Oval Office has proclaimed the press to be not just his enemy but the “enemy of the people.”
Of course, some kinds of speech have always fallen outside constitutional protections.
Libel and slander — particularly of private individuals — are civil wrongs that can bring heavy judgments against the publisher or speaker.
Commercial speech — false advertising claims for example — don’t merit the same protection as political speech, no matter how outrageous. And obscene utterances could still be legally censored, if only we could figure out what they are. (Hey, we know them when we see them, OK?)
Our courts have determined direct threats of violence against another person are not only not protected speech, but can constitute a crime in themselves.
That was the logic used by the courts in the Michelle Carter case, in which the young Plainville woman was accused of inducing her depressed boyfriend to take his own life. And autocrats on the left and right, even while claiming to respect free speech, have always qualified that support. As we saw recently with the Chinese government’s apoplectic response to an American NBA figure’s tweeted support of Hong Kong democracy demonstrators, freedom of speech stops with any speech with which they disagree.
The classic response to the notion that some speech is too dangerous to permit has always been what’s needed is not censorship but more speech. Truth would prevail.
But the framers of that argument could not have imagined the Internet — the wild west of free speech where anonymous insults, obscene threats and bogus claims fly at the speed of light — certainly faster than the speed of reasoned debate.
So, is this the limit? Is this where we have no choice but to slam on the brakes?
Our response would be an emphatic no.
The best counter to bad arguments are still better arguments and the Internet — for all its faults and perils — allows that in full measure. Let the battle be joined.
We still say speech should be free. No one promised it would be easy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.