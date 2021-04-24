Mention “high school football” to most people, we would wager, and they’ll visualize a scene out of “Friday Night Lights.”
The late 2000s TV series (and the book and movie on which it was based) depicted a hardscrabble Texas town where the weekly game was the central fact of local life.
That show, and other entertainments like it, have portrayed football — particularly at the high school level — as a last, desperate bastion of a certain type of American — and particularly male — values. At the same time, it’s often portrayed as a way up and out of economic hardship, especially where that local economy is in decline.
And don’t get us started on how cheerleaders are portrayed. “Homicidal” may be the kindest epithet directed toward these talented and disciplined athletes.
Kind of grim, isn’t it?
And certainly not the kind of thing you would associate with blue-state New England.
Well, for the uninformed, brace yourself for some news. New England, and the Bay State in particular, is home to some of the oldest and fiercest gridiron rivalries in the nation.
On Friday nights and Saturday afternoons around the Commonwealth, teams, families and fans gather at meticulously maintained stadiums to cheer on the home team. And on that quintessential New England holiday — Thanksgiving — those rivalries reach their peak.
The oldest high school football rivalry in the nation goes back to 1878 with Philips Andover playing Philips Exeter and has featured two of the greatest names in the game.
Amos Alonzo Stagg played for Exeter in the 1880s.
Somewhat later another future coach of note, Bill Belichick, learned the fundamentals of football at Andover.
More than a dozen other Bay State high schools have maintained rivalries over more than a century of play.
On Saturday, Attleboro and North Attleboro will join them.
The 100th clash between the Blue Bombardiers and the Red Rocketeers was almost derailed by the conornavirus. But a mere pandemic can’t stop something that’s part of the two town’s shared love of the game.
As veteran Sun Chronicle sports scribe Peter Gobis notes in his front page story in today’s weekend edition, this is not just another football pairing.
A member of one family that’s been involved with the game for generations told Gobis, “One of my son(‘s) first words was football, as he began going to football games at Community Field each week shortly after his September birth.”
That’s not a tradition. That’s history.
So, best of luck to the red and the blue this Saturday.
We look forward to covering the next hundred years.
