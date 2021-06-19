This is a weekend of holidays. For many they are of joy mixed with sadness, “In equal scale weighing delight and dole,” as Shakespeare says.
Saturday marks the first official statewide celebration of Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, now also a national holiday signed into law this past week by President Joe Biden. It commemorates the day in June 1865 that federal troops arrived in one of the last bastions of the defeated Confederacy. They brought not only the news of the end of the Civil War but also the end of human chattel slavery in Texas.
More than two years before, the now martyred Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation, declaring that enslaved people in states that were still in rebellion against the United States would be “then, thenceforward, and forever free.”
Of course, wherever Union armies campaigned in the South, thousands of Black people took the opportunity to follow the marching columns. They had already freed themselves when the proclamation was announced.
But the seceded states remained defiant. It was only as the full weight of federal power was brought to bear that the Confederacy was doomed. And slavery with it.
(It would be another six months after the first Juneteenth that Congress would ratify the 13th Amendment, ending slavery everywhere in the United States in December 1965.)
For many years, Juneteenth was a family and community celebration.
The effort to have it made a state and national holiday gained momentum as the nation struggled to come to grips with the darker chapters of its history in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
As Ashley Stewart, who organized Attleboro’s first Juneteenth observance a year ago notes in one of this weekend’s front page stories, it was a year of tragedy that brought it to fruition.
And Sunday is Father’s Day and while we celebrate the dads still with us, it’s a difficult day for those who have lost their fathers. Their ranks have grown unexpectedly over the past year as the coronavirus pandemic took its toll, targeting with particular cruelty, the area’s older residents.
For many of those families, there was not even the opportunity to say a traditional farewell — the kind of ceremony we have evolved to ease the grieving process.
Wakes and funerals had become another casualty of the pandemic.
As one family member recounted to staff writer George W. Rhodes about her feelings about the death of her father this Father’s Day: “It will be the first one without him. I’m not really sure about what to expect about how I will feel. But I know he would not want me to feel down. I’ll keep him in my thoughts and hopefully have a good day.”
And that’s the best advice.
Celebrate the historic advance in human freedom Juneteenth represents. And cherish those fathers we still have with us.
