Of all the things a city councilor can do while in service to the city’s residents, we can’t think of a more unnecessary one than the quest Councilor Diana Holmes has embarked upon — pushing to get a ballot question to make fireworks legal in Massachusetts.
“This is the perfect time to introduce the use of consumer fireworks,” she says.
Her arguments are thin at best.
“Fun,” she told Sun Chronicle reporter George W. Rhodes, “has pretty much been canceled” since the pandemic.
We have but one question for the city councilor: Fun for whom?
Not for firefighters and EMTs who have to answer calls for burns and other injuries caused by these devices. Not for police who have to answer noise complaints. Not for neighbors who have to put up with someone else’s “fun.”
Aren’t our quiet summer nights already disrupted enough with the noise made by explosions from illegal fireworks? Make them legal and it stands to reason there will be more of them.
Just look to Rhode Island, which made so-called “ground fireworks” — sparklers and other items that aren’t supposed to emit a bang or blast — legal a few years ago. In short time there was a big increase in the use of other, illegal fireworks, the kind that explode causing homes to shake, car alarms to sound, dogs and wildlife to tremble and hide, and little kids to cry.
Talk to your Rhode Island friends and ask them if their lives have improved since the state relaxed its fireworks laws. You’d be hard pressed to find people other than teenage boys, grown men who act like teenage boys — and, apparently, Holmes — who think it was a good idea. And again, the more annoying fireworks are still illegal in the Ocean State.
We find it difficult to believe that Holmes has any supporters in this venture though she claims the response to her proposal has been great and that she knows friends and family who will “benefit” from this so-called fun.
Last year, during the pandemic shut down, The Sun Chronicle received numerous calls and emails from fed-up residents who had been kept up all hours of the night by fireworks explosions.
Complaints to city police about the noise were numerous.
Imagine what summer nights will be like happen when you can just head to your local Walmart or Target to buy them.
Holmes argues the tax money brought in by allowing the sale of fireworks will be big and beneficial to the city and help small businesses.
But residents really have to ask themselves at what cost?
Do we really want our quiet summer nights held hostage by a group of teenagers and manboys who think blowing things up is fun for a few bucks on the other side?
Holmes describes it as family fun. This would only be true if your idea of “fun” is spending a night in Sturdy Memorial’s ER because your 12-year-old blew off the tip of his finger or you long for the days when your newborn kept you up all night.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 10,000 people are injured yearly from fireworks explosions. About a dozen deaths are reported each year.
Besides that, there are numerous fires and instances of property damage caused by fireworks.
Attleboro Fire Chief Scott Lachance is dead set against the proposal.
“Every professional group in Massachusetts is opposed to this idea,” he told Rhodes.
The amount of fireworks-related injuries in the state is low, he said, because fireworks are illegal.
And though Police Chief Kyle Heagney took a neutral stance on the issue, he said complaints about illegal fireworks are “relentless” during the weeks leading up to the Fourth of July holiday.
Imagine the number of noise complaints if fireworks were legalized and there were that many more on the streets.
We think there are many, more important issues for a sitting city councilor to work on. Office holders like Holmes should be trying to enhance the quality of life for residents, not diminish it.
