It may have escaped your attention last week amid the coronavirus pandemic but a North Attleboro native who was considered a giant in his field died.
G. Howard Morse Jr., at left, was 92. He was surrounded by his family, in the North Easton home where he had resided in recent years, when he died.
Besides his family, Morse enjoyed hunting and cross-country skiing, but his real passion was cranberries.
After graduating from Babson College and serving in the U.S. Naval Reserve, Morse joined his father and Uncle Finn in the family business, Morse Brothers Inc., as part of the Ocean Spray Cranberry Cooperative.
He rose to become chairman of the board of directors of Ocean Spray, the nation’s largest processor of the tart little fruit.
He became so prominent in the industry that he earned his own profile in People magazine just before Thanksgiving 1982.
“Cultivating cranberries is a 24-hour-a-day job, nine months a year,” Morse, who was 55 at the time, told the magazine. “We eat, sleep and drink cranberries.”
The Morse family often told of the history of cranberries, how they were used by Native Americans in New England as dyes for clothing and mixed with venison to make pemmican, one of the basic meals of pre-colonial life. They would tell of how cranberries were likely on the table at the first Thanksgiving in 1621, how colonists sent 10 barrels as a gift to King Charles II, and how whaling captains carried the rot-resistant fruit, a source of vitamin C, to help belay scurvy.
Americans, Morse would say, have a huge demand for cranberries.
According to Ocean Spray, 400 million pounds of cranberries are consumed by Americans each year. Twenty percent of that, or 80 million pounds, is during the week of Thanksgiving.
If you lay out all the cans of sauce consumed in a year from end to end, it would stretch 3,385 miles, Ocean Spray says. That’s the distance from New York to Frankfurt, Germany, or the length of 67,500 football fields.
Ocean Spray produces 70 million cans of cranberry sauce a year, and each can contains an average of 200 cranberries.
That’s a lot of cranberries.
The Ocean Spray cooperative has now spread to six states and parts of Canada, employs more than 2,000 workers and has revenue of more than $1 billion.
We’d like to think G. Howard Morse Jr. had a big part in that growth.
He also didn’t forget his hometown.
The family has asked that donations be made in his memory to the G. Howard Morse & Frances Rioux Morse Scholarship Fund-North Attleboro Scholarship Fund at NASF, P.O. Box 926, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
