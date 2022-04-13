Masks are off.
Restrictions are lifted.
Most of us are back in our old workplaces.
The pandemic is over, right?
Well, we might be finished with COVID-19, but COVID-19 isn’t done with us.
Local schools are reporting an uptick in cases, thanks to the spreading BA.2 variant. Massachusetts saw 4,000 more infections over the weekend, bringing the total number of reported diagnoses of the virus in the state to nearly 1.6 million.
Over the past two weeks, 430,000 more cases were reported in the United States, The New York Times says, and nearly 500 Americans a day are still dying of the virus.
The death toll has been staggering. More than 19,000 Bay Staters have died of COVID-19, roughly the population of Norton; across the country, the number is approaching 1 million.
The good news, though, is that most cases now are mild and don’t require hospitalization. COVID-19 is still an illness to be avoided — especially for anyone with health issues — but it is not the killer it was two years ago.
Health experts say the treatments that have been developed over the last two years to fight the coronavirus have helped minimize severe cases of the spreading BA.2 variant.
“We are seeing cases rise; we’re going to see cases rise and fall, that’s part of the thing,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, who is on leave from his position as dean of the Brown University School of Public Health while he serves as the new White House coronavirus response coordinator, on “Good Morning America” this week. “What we know is that for BA.2, the vaccines are working really well, particularly if you’re boosted. So, if you’re boosted, there are still some breakthroughs, but people are going to do very well.”
The biggest priority for health experts now is for older Americans and those who are at higher risk for severe illness from the virus to get the recently-approved second booster shot.
“That’s how we’re going to save lives, that’s how we’re going to prevent hospitalizations and deaths — is making sure that older, more vulnerable people absolutely get their booster,” Jha said.
We encourage booster shots for those who qualify. Wear a mask and avoid crowds if you are at risk or feel more comfortable.
And get used to the notion that COVID-19 is likely to be with us, in a less potent form, for a long time.