All elections are vital.
The beauty of this country is that we, the people, get to choose our destiny, and that alone makes any time there is the chance to exercise your right to vote important.
And today, in Attleboro, Boston, Fall River and a number of other places around the state and country, it’s the day to do just that: Choose who we think should help determine our destiny.
Here in Attleboro voters have a choice between two respected, competent and intelligent candidates for mayor — sitting Mayor Paul Heroux and his challenger, Todd McGhee.
No voter can claim that neither man is worth the time to cast a vote.
In addition, Attleboro voters will decide who takes the position of city clerk as well as an at-large city council seat and council seats in Ward 2 and Ward 4.
Recent city elections have witnessed dismal turnout, yet national elections always seem to draw much bigger crowds at the polls.
And while we agree that all elections are important, logically, it makes no sense to vote for president, yet sit out a mayoral or city council election.
The affects of what a mayor or city councilor does is of much greater importance to a citizen’s day-to-day life than anything a president or member of Congress does.
How much your property taxes go up is not decided in the White House or in the halls of Congress.
When your street gets a new water line or is repaved is not up to President Joe Biden or Senator Elizabeth Warren.
How your trash gets picked up is not decided by Congressman Jake Auchincloss.
These are all jobs of mayors, city councilors and select boards.
So it behooves all those registered in Attleboro, Boston, Fall River to take the few minutes today get out and vote.
Your future, after all, depends on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.