The state’s distracted driving law — the one that says you cannot use a hand-held cellphone while behind the wheel — took effect on Feb. 23, 2020.
Shortly before, local police said they thought it important that the new law be strictly enforced.
“I don’t think there is a driver who doesn’t think cellphones are not a problem,” said John Reilly, who was North Attleboro’s police chief at the time. “You see (distracted drivers) swerving, failing to signal, blowing through red lights and not slowing down.”
“I think I speak for many when I say I believe the new hands-free law will make the roads much safer,” Norton Police Lt. Todd Jackson said back then.
But you may remember a little something else that was starting to take place in early 2020.
It was called the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s not surprising, then, that enforcement of the law has taken a back seat over the last 16 months.
According to a front-page story by The Sun Chronicle’s David Linton, enforcement has certainly been sporadic in the Attleboro area. Foxboro has issued 264 citations while Plainville has given out just four.
There are solid reasons why the number of citations issued by police is far less than what was expected when the law was passed.
The pandemic, which led to lockdowns and quarantining, certainly had a drastic effect on traffic. According to a state-by-state study by Texas A&M, traffic in Massachusetts last year was just 58 percent of that in 2019.
In fact, traffic levels in 2020 were about even with 1995.
Traffic stops also were down, police chiefs say, because they could not risk having officers contract COVID-19 from drivers.
That same Texas A&M study says traffic has climbed back to nearly pre-pandemic levels in recent months as the health crisis has eased. In fact, Boston commuters wasted 50 hours of their life stuck in traffic in 2020, the second highest total in the country.
The need for the distracted driving law remains. Statistics show the country saw nearly 15,000 deadly crashes involving a distracted driver between 2015 and 2019. In Massachusetts, one out of eight deadly crashes involves distracted driving.
That’s why we side with Jerry Cibley, the Foxboro man who lost his 18-year-old son Jordan to a distracted driving accident in 2007. Cibley helped the effort to finally get a ban on hand-held cellphone use but is now disappointed by the spotty enforcement.
Like Cibley, we urge local police to begin issuing more citations.
With the pandemic easing and traffic back on the rise, it’s time to make the law — and the safety of the roads — a priority again.
