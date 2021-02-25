When news spread Tuesday of Tiger Woods’ serious car crash, prayers and messages of support came from all over.
From former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, both of whom have joined the golfing great for 18 holes.
From Augusta, Ga., where Woods has earned five green jackets as Masters champion, and from St. Andrews, Scotland, where he has twice won the British Open trophy.
And from celebrities as diverse as Mike Tyson and Cher.
We’d also like offer our support for a speedy recovery.
Tiger Woods is, after all, largely responsible for putting Norton on the national sports map while filling cash registers and wallets of local businesses and workers.
In the early 2000s, the PGA Tour had built a championship course in Norton, TPC Boston, and was interested in staging a tournament on it.
Seth Waugh, CEO of Deutsche Bank North America, was eager to spread the brand of his international financial institution on the American market by sponsoring a top PGA Tour event.
The key to making that happen, however, was Woods. The biggest sports celebrity in America if not the world at the time, Woods agreed to host the event to aid his charity.
The Deutsche Bank Championship, with golf’s biggest star guaranteed to be in the field, began in 2003 and has been among the top stops on the PGA Tour. The end of summer means the world’s best golfers will be teeing it up in our backyard, though now on a biannual basis.
“I think the tournament has gone a long way towards changing the image of Norton in the eyes of those from outside the community,” said Bill Gouveia, a former selectman and town moderator whose political columns appear in The Sun Chronicle. “Inside the borders, I think there is a certain pride in being the host for such a venue.”
But there’s more than pride involved.
The golf tournament carries considerable economic impact on Norton and surrounding towns, as well as Boston and Providence. Waugh said the event brought in as much as $70 million a year to the region.
What economic impact really means is more money in the wallets of average citizens.
“It means I get a little extra work,” a shuttle bus driver told The Sun Chronicle at the 2018 tournament. “Every little bit helps.”
The tournament has also given more than $30 million to non-profit organizations. The towns of Norton and Mansfield as well as the Attleboro and Hockomock Area YMCAs are among the tournament’s beneficiaries.
Tiger Woods’ life story has been among the most compelling in all of sports. He shot to fame in 1997 by becoming the first Black player to win the once-all-white Masters, then capturing hearts with a warm embrace of his beloved father just off the 18th green.
After dominating the golf world, he fell from grace after a 2009 sex scandal and again in 2017 when he admitted to a drug addiction from painkillers he had taken after back surgeries.
But his comeback, thought to be impossible, became complete in 2019 when he won his fifth Masters, the storybook ending warming hearts again with the sight of greenside hugs from his family.
It’s that Tiger Woods that the world has been rooting for.
We’re glad that we have been able to be a part of that world.
A speedy recovery, Tiger. Hope to see you again in Norton.
