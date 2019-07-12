When, nearly three years ago, voters in Massachusetts approved Question 4 on the state ballot, reactions were, shall we say, mixed.
Opponents of the measure to legalize marijuana for what was genteelly referred to as “adult recreational use,” had predicted a future not unlike that depicted in “Reefer Madness,” the notorious 1936 anti-pot propaganda film that showed, in melodramatic fashion, the devastation the devil’s weed would wreak on vulnerable youth.
Advocates of the legalization question were more, well, mellow, in their forecasts. Legalization would not only mean a reduction in crime — there would be no more illegal marijuana sales if the drug were legal — but also a financial boon for the state and for individual cities and towns as tax revenues from legal pot businesses rolled in.
Locally, at least, neither of those scenarios has come to pass for the very simple reason that, since the legalization vote in 2016, not a single ounce or edible of legal pot product has been sold in our area.
That’s not entirely surprising. Voters locally showed themselves to be highly ambivalent.
While Question 4 won with a fairly narrow 53.6 percent of the vote state, the margins of victory in most local communities were generally even more slender, where the measure wasn’t defeated outright.
Locally, voters in Foxboro, Wrentham and Norfolk all voted against legalization.
Attleboro voters were among the most enthusiastic in the state, with nearly 57 percent voting “Yes.”
In the interim, communities have wrestled with rules, regulations and zoning laws to control the legalized retail operations — which must also meet a whole other raft of state laws.
And police in the area are still making regular arrests for illegal marijuana sales. Evidently, even with legal pot available elsewhere in the state, enterprising criminals are still able to find willing buyers who don’t want to be bothered with those burdensome rules. In fact, one of the most shocking crimes in Attleboro’s recent memory was a botched robbery of an illegal marijuana stash in December of 2017 that left one man dead.
But all that may be about to change.
Several legal pot businesses in the area are, finally, on the verge of opening, hoping to get their share of the state’s estimated $450 million to $500 million in recreational sales this year. In Attleboro alone, if all the legally allowed businesses go into full operation, that could mean hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax revenue for city coffers, as staff writer George W. Rhodes notes in today’s front page story.
We hope that the lengthy roll out of legal marijuana in the area means that there has been time to ensure things go smoothly once businesses get underway.
Not everyone agreed with the decision to make marijuana legal. But now that it is, local officials should work to make sure that the benefits do the greatest good for all in their communities.
