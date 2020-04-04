War is not a metaphor.
And yet, politicians and pundits alike love to declare that’s what we are fighting when they spy whatever issue of the day they think needs to be engaged.
We’ve had the war on poverty, the war on drugs and the “moral equivalent of war” against every social or political evil — real or imagined — the mind can conceive.
And don’t let’s get started on the confusing of sports and sports stars to battle and warriors.
Such comparisons — besides being tired and lazy cliches — are demeaning to those who face the actual hazards of combat with an armed foe — the ugly, bloody, terrifying, boring risk of death or dismemberment soldiers face every day. And they carry the danger, as well, of thinking every fight needs to be carried out with the remorselessness of actual war, stripped of curbs or humanity.
But the war against the coronavirus is no metaphor. It is a fight against an enemy as implacable and destructive as any humanity has faced in history.
And just as in actual war, it claims its victims randomly, preying on the innocent and vulnerable, but not sparing the strong and vigilant.
So it’s no cliche to note that there are heroes among us and they are standing on a front line that is no mere figure of speech.
They start with the first responders — police, firefighters and EMTs — who encounter virus patients, often when they are at their most vulnerable having experienced the frightening onset of symptoms.
Then there are the nurses and doctors and other medical personnel whose job it is it to treat those who arrive at either a hospital or clinic.
And then there are those who are less visible, but no less vital, the technicians, food service workers, custodial staff and all the rest who keep vital medical services running.
Tragically, just as we have with other wars, America has sent these people to the front lines without the tools they need to do the job.
Everyone has seen the old newsreels of World War I doughboys drilling with broomsticks on their shoulders because an unprepared War Department couldn’t supply them with enough Springfield rifles. Their sons, drafted before World War II, faced the same material shortages (and perhaps used the same broomsticks) before their country ramped up its industrial production to become the “arsenal of democracy.”
We cannot allow our medical troops to face this peril — battling a virus without adequate masks, gloves and protective gear — any more than we would send soldiers to fight without helmets or vests.
So, before we lavish — well-deserved — praise on these warriors, let’s make sure they have what they need to do their jobs.
Don’t you know there’s a war on?
