Recent weather may be unseasonably warm, but we all know cold conditions are coming.
Time to break out the sweaters, boots and mittens. Dig out that snow shovel. Fire up the snowblower.
There’s one other thing you should also have handy as the mercury plummets: a mask.
Viruses in general and COVID-19 in particular spread more easily in cold weather, largely because people spend more time indoors and illnesses are more easily transmitted due to close contact. That was the case last year as the coronavirus pandemic ramped up in late fall through winter.
In November 2020, COVID-19 cases across the U.S. were rapidly increasing, hitting upwards of 170,000 cases a day toward the end of the month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. By January, cases were the highest ever recorded during the pandemic.
Compared to last year, cases have remained relatively low despite the reopening of schools in September, the spread of the Delta variant and the onset of colder weather.
Weekly reported cases have remained at an average of 70,000 to 75,000 new cases per day.
One expert says the success of keeping COVID-19 cases to a plateau has been because nearly two-thirds of all Americans are now vaccinated.
“The virus, spreading more efficiently, keeps running into walls of vaccinated people, and can’t accelerate,” Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, wrote in a tweet.
Experts don’t expect a surge like last year. Besides the 67% vaccination rate, the CDC also recently announced that vaccines are available to 5- to 11-year-olds, a new age group, and approved the Pfizer booster shot for those 65 and older, those with underlying medical conditions, those who live in long-term care settings, or those who work or live in high-risk settings.
There is still concern, especially in cold-weather states. The states with the highest infection rates now are Alaska and some in the Midwest where winter weather has already begun.
In addition, the holidays will bring more people together.
“Over (the) next couple of months, as we go into the holidays, social interactions will push infections up more,” Jha wrote.
The CDC says another winter surge can be avoided by following several COVID-19 mitigation strategies: getting more adults and children vaccinated, giving booster shots to those who need them and conducting frequent COVID-19 testing.
The best thing to do, the experts say, is to wear a mask in crowded, high-risk situations.
So, keep that mask handy — along with the sweaters and boots.
