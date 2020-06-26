The Massachusetts Department of Education has successfully completed its assignment, developing a workable plan for students to return to class this fall.
Now, it’s up to local school districts, teachers, parents and students to complete theirs.
The plan unveiled Thursday offers a solid blueprint for bringing back as many students as possible after all Massachusetts schools shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It won’t be easy.
For instance, teachers and students as young as the second grade will be required to wear a face mask. That presents a challenge to teachers, especially those in the younger grades.
However, the state did not advise masks for kindergartners and first graders, which would have been nearly impossible to enforce.
Schools are also being encouraged to keep students with the same group throughout the day, meaning activities like lunch will likely take place in individual classrooms next year.
But children, like adults, are social creatures, and keeping them apart will be difficult. Friends want to be with friends.
We are pleased the recommendations, developed over the last two months using input from about 50 education stakeholders as part of the “Return To School Working Group,” do not include some of the stronger guidelines considered earlier.
Topping that list was limiting class sizes to no more than 10 students. Few if any Massachusetts school districts — and certainly none in the Attleboro area — have the kind of financial resources and school space to allow class sizes that small.
Desks need only be three feet apart instead of the six feet included in earlier recommendations.
Perhaps most important, the guidelines in the document are mostly voluntary. State officials wanted to give superintendents flexibility to implement policies that fit their unique circumstances and ruled out a one-size-fits-all policy.
We believe this is wise. Circumstances are different around the state, especially in terms of how congested communities are and, therefore, how likely the virus is to spread. Certainly Attleboro is more congested than Rehoboth or Plainville, but not as congested as Boston or Chelsea.
Overall, the state’s goal is clear: Get kids back to school.
“Our goal for the fall is to safely bring back as many students as possible to in-person school settings, to maximize learning and address our students’ holistic needs,” said Education Commissioner Jeff Riley.
This will be no easy task. The safety of students and staff must be the priority of school officials as they formulate a plan for an unprecedented public health crisis. But we are equally uneasy with risking the education — and the future — of hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts students.
One clear fact has emerged from this pandemic: Children are at far less risk for coronavirus than older adults. Not only are they less susceptible to catching the disease, the impact is less severe than on those 65 and older or with an underlying condition.
We urge local schools to develop protocol for quickly separating anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and preventing the virus’ spread to others, particularly older staff members.
That, along with other precautions such as frequent hand washing, thorough classroom sanitation and stopping anyone who might be sick from entering the building, should greatly reduce the chances of an outbreak in the schools.
We are hopeful the plan will increase the chances that some semblance of normalcy can return to educating our students.
If local school districts, teachers, parents and students successfully carry out their assignments, everyone will earn high grades.
