So, you are starting a new job.
Congratulations.
But, first, a couple of things.
The industry you are in is in the midst of its worst crisis in more than 100 years.
Its core functions face being entirely overwhelmed. Your most valued employees are exhausted or burnt out. Even so, you have had to terminate some of them because they refuse a condition of employment.
Government rules and regulations to deal with the crisis seem to change by the hour.
The very people to whom you provide services are angry and frustrated when they are not just plain terrified.
And a lot of them are going to blame you.
Welcome aboard as head of Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Aimee Brewer. Oh, and have a nice day.
Well, Brewer, the new president and CEO of Attleboro’s community hospital, took up her post knowing what she was taking on.
As staff writer George W. Rhodes notes in his profile of Brewer in today’s Weekend edition, this is not her first rodeo. She comes to the Attleboro job after having served as president of NorthBay Healthcare in Fairfield, a city of about 115,000 not far from San Francisco.
But she’s no stranger to New England. She grew up in Deerfield, N.H., and earned her bachelor’s degree — with a triple major in biology, chemistry and sociology of health — from Simmons College, now Simmons University, in Boston in 2001. That was followed by a stint working at Boston Children’s Hospital, just around the corner from Simmons’ campus on The Fenway.
She also holds a master’s degree in public health with a focus on “policy and management” from the University of New Hampshire.
Since then, she’s worked a range of jobs in the health field in diverse locations and a myriad of responsibilities but when the Sturdy job opened up earlier this year with the retirement of Joseph F.X. Casey, who had held the post for three years, it was a chance to come home. (She’s now relocated with her husband and two sons to Rhode Island.)
If one were to imagine a resume for someone to take over an institution like Sturdy, it would look a lot like Brewer’s.
But she’ll need all that training and experience because the century-old health care provider is facing some daunting challenges in this second year of COVID-19.
After decades of surpluses, the non-profit hospital saw a $10 million deficit last year.
The hospital has to strive to keep staff in a competitive environment. It also needs to expand its behavioral health capacity and emergency department.
All those things will have to be tackled to keep Sturdy a viable local institution against the background of a continuing global pandemic.
Brewer seems undaunted. “Our staff is working in an impossible situation, but most are dedicated professionals and they just deal with it,” she told Rhodes. “And they do an exceptional job.”
We welcome Brewer to the community and wish her the very best of luck. And we hope, at least some times, she really does have a nice day.
