In the next few days and weeks, if you can bear to subject yourself to more political punditry after the last few months, you will read multiple analyses of the Democratic U.S. Senate primary race.
Most of them, we surmise, are going to include some form of postmortem for the supposed Kennedy “dynasty” and how the sheen of that storied name has become tarnished in the wake of U.S. Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III, D-Brookline, losing to incumbent Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass, who, at 74, is being touted as a progressive leader of the future.
The primary contest generated national interest because of the Kennedy name, of course, but also because such a clash between established Democrats is still fairly unusual and more often involves a brash, young progressive seeking to take on an establishment figure.
That dynamic was reversed in this case, with Markey gaining endorsements from the likes of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y, and Kennedy getting the support of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California.
If Kennedy’s loss really represented a wholesale rejection of his family’s name and legacy, that would truly be news worthy of comment.
We are not so sure.
Kennedy may have faced a statewide electorate that was skeptical of his claim that he deserved a shot at the Senate, but around here, where voters have known him for nearly eight years as a conscientious lawmaker, the results were a little different.
Kennedy carried every community in the 10-town area covered by The Sun Chronicle except for Norfolk, where he lost by just over 100 votes.
In fact, most of Southeastern Massachusetts went solidly for the 39-year-old lawmaker. Admittedly, he did less well in the Northern tier of his own congressional district, not even managing to carry his hometown of Brookline.
Kennedy, for the most part, did not trade on any supposed Camelot mystique in his campaigns, including this one up until the very end when he brought out images of his grandfather, Robert F. Kennedy (who was, despite what you may have read, the first Kennedy to lose an election in Massachusetts, defeated by Sen. Eugene McCarthy in the 1968 state presidential primary).
There’s a reason for that, besides modesty, that the national press fails to appreciate. After more than half a century of the triumphs and tragedies of the Kennedy clan, there are just as many Kennedy skeptics in Massachusetts as there are devotees.
Joe, instead, relied on hard work and old-fashioned retail politics to earn election and re-election.
We are going to guess that kind of commitment is not going to end because of one political setback, no matter how bitter it may be at the time.
To those writing the political obituaries of Joe Kennedy and his whole family, we’d just say, “Not so fast.”
And now, we invite you to ignore political news for at least a day. You’re welcome.
