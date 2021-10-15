For years, the push has been on to make it easier for citizens to vote.
Fewer Americans have been going to the polls, so the thinking had been that removing roadblocks to registering and casting a ballot would generate higher turnouts.
Many states, however, have taken a U-turn on this drive.
Since the 2020 presidential election, laws are being proposed, and approved, to make it more difficult to vote.
Under the guise of “election integrity,” a Republican-led effort across much of the country — the GOP controls the legislatures in 32 of the 50 states — seeks to make it more difficult to vote.
Dozens of bills have been proposed that would limit mail-in voting, strengthen voter ID laws, shorten early voting, eliminate automatic and same-day voter registration, curb the use of ballot drop boxes and allow for increased purging of voter rolls.
The effort is part of the fraudulent effort by former president Donald Trump and echoed by his followers that the 2020 election was stolen by voter fraud, allegations that have been rejected by more than five dozen courts including judges appointed by Trump.
After claiming, falsely, that the election was “rigged,” they are attempting to do just that in future elections.
Meanwhile, the Massachusetts Senate last week passed an election reform bill that would make permanent many of the changes that made it easier to cast a ballot during the COVID-19 pandemic. The House appears ready to act on the measure, possibly in the two-plus months remaining in this legislative session.
Hooray for the Bay State. Just as it did nearly 250 years ago, Massachusetts is leading the fight against tyranny.
There’s a lot to like in the Senate-backed bill, which would:
Permanently allow no-excuse voting by mail for all elections.
Codify early voting in-person for at least two weeks before regular state elections and for one week before state primaries and special elections.
Allow same-day voter registration for eligible individuals on election day and during early voting periods.
Direct sheriffs and corrections officials to assist eligible incarcerated voters to learn their electoral rights and apply for and cast ballots by mail.
There are also provisions to make it easier to vote in cities and towns, changes that are urgently needed to stop the steady decline in municipal election turnouts. These changes would:
Provide a local option for early voting in-person for municipal elections.
Provide a local option for municipalities to set up secure drop boxes for collection of mail-in ballots.
We strongly urge local officials to adapt these changes. There may be some additional cost, but the price would be small if it resulted in more local voters going to the polls.
It’s simple: More voices lead to a better democracy.
Stifling voices, as the GOP is clearly attempting to do, damages our democracy.
We urge the state Legislature to approve an election reform quickly to allow cities and towns to enact measures for the spring 2022 local elections.
Voting is one of our most important rights. Let’s make it easier, not more difficult, to carry out that sacred duty.
