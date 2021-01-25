Since the coronavirus pandemic struck 10 months ago, Gov. Charlie Baker has faced attacks on two fronts.
Many business owners, especially restaurateurs, have criticized Baker’s restrictions, such as capacity limits and requiring meals to be served with drinks, as too harsh. He has been called “King Charles” for his authority to act without needing legislative approval.
Others in the medical community feel the governor has not been tough enough and have asked him to act more quickly and impose tougher restrictions.
But Baker has steadfastly relied on “the data” — infection rates, hospitalizations, death — to affect his decisions, while also balancing the needs of businesses and consumers.
We applaud his consistency in this approach, and for his recent decision to ease some restrictions.
As of Monday, the mandate that requires many businesses, including restaurants, to close at 9:30 p.m. was rescinded. Baker also lifted the advisory urging people to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The decision to ease restrictions was driven by the numbers.
After Massachusetts saw a troubling increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths through the fall and early winter, Baker said last week that “for the first time in a long time” the state’s hospitalization and positivity rates have begun to trend downward.
While still significantly higher than the levels seen through the summer and early fall, the governor noted that the state’s positive COVID-19 test rate had fallen 33 percent — from 8.7 percent to 5.8 percent — since the beginning of January.
Hospitalizations due to the virus in Massachusetts are also down 10 percent from their peak earlier this month, 2,428 to 2,209.
Baker’s decision was a small but welcomed step in the right direction for local restaurants.
John Morin at Morin’s Diner in downtown Attleboro said he and his workers often have to remind people of the early closing time, which can cause them to rush through their meals.
“It helps not having to ask people to leave,” Morin said. “That was the toughest part about it. Now they don’t have to be rushed and they can enjoy a relaxing meal.”
“We’ll be able to stay open a little longer,” said Nicole Hartley, manager of the Pleasant Street Grill in Attleboro. “It will help, we’ll see how it goes.”
We join the governor in urging everyone to continue to wear masks in public and keep socially distant from others. Though we may have overcome a major holiday spike and vaccinations are beginning to be administered, we are not yet at the pandemic finish line. New, more contagious (but not deadlier) mutations of the virus have hit a number of countries and has caused the United Kingdom and some European cities like Madrid, Spain, to revert to the harsh lockdowns of last spring. We must be vigilant and be willing to slow the reopening if these variants hit home.
But for now, Baker said a more important restriction — the 25 percent capacity limit placed on businesses — could be eased starting Feb. 8, provided the data trends in the right direction.
We appreciate the governor’s science-based approach to handling this pandemic. And we urge the public to follow his lead by continuing to wear masks and staying safely at a distance.
That and getting vaccinated appear to be the best path out of the crisis that has gripped us for the last 10 months.
We are all looking forward to crossing the pandemic finish line.
