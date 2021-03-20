”Guns don’t kill people. People kill people.”
For years, that’s been he bumper sticker-friendly argument firearms rights advocates have used to slap down attempts to curtail or — or even examine — gun ownership in America.
But perhaps we should remind the people in that debate of one thing: Guns don’t kill viruses, either.
However, you might not know that from the number of area residents who have been snapping up guns at practically unprecedented rates since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Police and courts reporter David Linton looked into that phenomenon in this week’s front page feature story and found it to be a local, as well as nationwide, issue.
In Attleboro, for example, the area’s largest community, the police officer in charge of processing new gun permit applications is processing an average of 15 a week, four times the weekly average from the past three years. New applications are taking up to seven months to process.
Last year, almost twice as many people obtained License to Carry gun licenses for the first time in Attleboro.
There were 257 licenses issued in 2020, many for people who filed in the first three months before the pandemic hit. In 2019, the number of new licenses was 126,
Elsewhere in today’s paper, we have a story that points out that the gun industry’s trade association, the National Shooting Sports Foundation, estimates that gun sales from March 2020 through July 2020 were 8.5 million. This is 94% higher the same period in 2019.
Firearms industry consultants estimate July sales alone were 2.0 million units, an increase of 136% over July 2019.
That’s in a country where three out of 10 citizens already own at least one firearm.
This is not a rant against guns. But we would like to put in a word for responsible gun ownership here. Too few of these newly minted gun owners will take advantage of safety training, will properly secure their weapons or keep them out of the hands of people who should not have access to them. Too often, this results in tragedy.
But let’s assume for now that the majority of those buying guns do have a solid reason for wanting one. What might it be?
Experts offer a number of explanations. A Democrat in the White House — even one who has been as ambivalent about gun control as Joe Biden — tends to spur a hike in gun buying, lest those dire warnings of an assault on the Second Amendment prove true. Images of civil unrest — even when far away — leave people fearful for their lives, families and property. Or perhaps they are just aware that their neighbor bought a gun, and they think they should, too.
We think there is a more encompassing reason — it’s all of the above, combined with the pandemic that is making people feel that the world they knew is spiraling out of their control and the one thing they can control is that small space they can cover with the weapon of their choice.
It’s not a hopeful way to view the future.
As so many of us have told one another, we will get through this together and the methods will be trust, cooperation and goodwill among people. We hope everyone, including new gun owners, will remember that fact.
