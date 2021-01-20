Joe Biden will be sworn in at noon today as the 46th president of the United States. Here are six things we’d like to see from our new chief executive.
Focus on containing the pandemic
After 10 months and 400,000 deaths, Americans are hoping to see an end to the coronavirus pandemic some time this year. This MUST be President Biden’s priority. He has offered a costly but necessary plan that could bring millions of vaccines and economic relief to the country. He has also shown symbolic leadership by wearing a mask and urging others to take precautions. But Americans will not feel better, physically and emotionally, will not recover economically and will not feel normal again until COVID-19 is contained.
Work for all Americans, not your party or your “people”
A close second priority for America would be mending the divisiveness that roils the country. Certainly, it is an unrealistic expectation at this time that anyone, let alone a 78-year-old lifelong partisan, can unite the nation. But President Biden has an opportunity to work with the GOP to contain the talk among a sizable number of Americans that a “civil war” is necessary to “take back our country.” There are signs from such notable Republicans as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Rep. Liz Cheney that their party needs to take a different path. As a senator, President Biden showed a willingness to reach across the aisles to help reach mutual goals. Let’s hope he seizes this opportunity.
Mend fences with our allies
While domestic items top President Biden’s agenda, salvaging our reputation abroad and repairing confidence in America’s ability to be a global leader must also be stressed. A simple change in administration will not accomplish this task. Our next president must show that this country is prepared to sit at the head of the table among the world’s democracies. Authoritarian governments should be held in check, not embraced.
Work to balance the books
The past administration leaves behind the third biggest deficit in the nation’s history, when inflation is taken into account.
Abraham Lincoln was tops while fighting a civil war that took 700,000 lives. And George W. Bush was second after initiating two foreign conflicts while cutting taxes. The pandemic is to blame for much of the current $27 trillion deficit. But so is a huge tax increase that primarily benefited corporations and wealthy Americans. Turning this around will not be accomplished in four years or even eight. We urge President Biden to avoid burdening the middle class with a tax increase. But the first steps must be taken to ensure that the federal government doesn’t continue to overspend its means.
Show us your taxes
We fully expect to see President Biden restore the tradition of full financial disclosure by our chief executive. But this should not be a tradition but the law. Taxpayers will have greater confidence that a president is working for the people, and not personal gain, by annually making tax returns available to the public.
Tell the truth
It’s often said that “all politicians lie,” and it’s certainly true that our leaders bend reality to shape their narrative. But outright lies are never good, especially when they diminish public dangers or damage democracy. Even popular administrations like Ronald Reagan’s with the Iran-Contra scandal and Bill Clinton’s with the Monica Lewinsky affair, covered up the truth, and their reputations were stained. We hope President Biden does not fall into that trap.
We wish the best for President Biden and his administration. And we hope all Americans will have a better year in 2021.
