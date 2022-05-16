It’s often good to be the first at something.
We’re glad, though, that Mansfield won’t be the first town in Massachusetts to decide on imposing a ban on “divisive concepts” in its public schools.
The lead proponent of the measure, retired lawyer and Mansfield Town Republican Committee member Robert O’Connell, asked that it be taken from the agenda of this week’s town meeting. Town Manager Kevin Dumas last week confirmed voters will not be taking up the question.
The ban would have been part of a nationwide movement of mostly white, suburban parents angry about what they believe their children were being taught in school. Most are fighting back at the teaching of “critical race theory.”
CRT, as it is widely known, is taught mostly at the graduate level and argues racism is embedded in American laws and other institutions. It’s become a byword in conservative media lessons that seek to bring perspective to the role race and slavery have played in America’s history.
Another “divisive concept” that could have been banned would involve sexual orientation and gender identity.
O’Connell’s version resembles a “model law” published last year by the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank. Among the concepts prohibited in the local law would have been any that taught:
The state of Massachusetts or any other state or territory of the United States or the United States is fundamentally racist or sexist.
An individual, by virtue of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, or national origin, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same sex or race.
Any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex.
These “educational gag orders,” as one New York Times commentary labeled them, are the wrong direction for our communities.
The bans don’t encourage openness or promote respect in the classroom as much as they suppress speech, intimidate teachers and open the door to harassment or worse.
Imagine being a teacher, knowing that you face the threat of fines or a loss of job if you focus on the importance of race since the nation’s founding until today. Or bring up the harassment of the LGBTQ+ community in a current events discussion.
And who decides what a “divisive concept” is? The same parents who introduced the ban?
Proponents of this “big brother” approach to education have gone so far as to propose bills in Iowa and Mississippi that would install classroom cameras for streaming on the Internet. No teacher needs constant surveillance.
There are many opportunities for parents to provide feedback on their children’s education. But no parent has the right to impose their viewpoint on all children.
We are pleased the “divisive concepts” ban has been withdrawn and hope the movement dies, in Mansfield and other area communities.