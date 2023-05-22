When most people think of Wrentham these days, they think of shopping.
After all, the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets mall is New England’s largest outdoor outlet shopping destination. Tourist buses with travelers from around the world regularly pull into the 170-store plaza off Interstate 495 in search of high-end items at affordable prices.
But local folks know better.
They know Wrentham as a beautiful town with a rich agricultural past, amazing homes, a classic New England common and a population who, justifiably, are deeply loyal to their community.
On Saturday, Wrentham celebrated its 350th anniversary, one of several events planned through the end of 2023.
The town officially turns 350 years old on Oct. 16 when the Legislature incorporated the small community that had spun off from Dedham.
That makes Wrentham one of the area’s oldest towns, 28 years younger than Rehoboth but 21 years older than Attleboro. To put that in perspective, Wrentham began just 53 years after the Pilgrims stepped foot in Plymouth and more than a century before the Revolutionary War began.
The settlement began when five men were sent by the Dedham Board of Selectmen to explore the land known as Wollomonopoag around Wrentham’s lakes. The men came back with a positive report, and so in March 1661 Dedham voted to start a settlement there, purchasing the land from the Massasoit chief known as King Philip.
That’s just the start of the town’s rich history.
For instance, Wrentham was the home of Cesar Chelor, a freed slave, America’s first Black toolmaker and certainly one of America’s few Black business owners in the mid-1700s. Chelor was so well respected by his fellow Wrentham residents that he was admitted to the First Congregational Church at the age of 21, perhaps the town’s highest honor.
Chelor’s owner, toolmaker Francis Nicholson, taught the trade to his slave. At his death, Nicholson granted Chelor his freedom and willed him a workshop, 10 acres of land, tools and materials to continue on independently.
The business thrived due to Chelor’s craftsmanship. Even today, Chelor wood planes are prized by collectors of old tools.
Helen Keller, one of the most famous Americans of the first half of the 20th century, lived in Wrentham for about a decade where she grew active in politics and become a suffragist. “I shall always think of Wrentham as home,” she was quoted as saying.
The small town of just 12,500 people has produced some fine athletes, sending several sons to the highest level of their sports, including the NBA (Jake Layman), NHL (Garth Snow) and MLB (Joe Johnson and Jeff Plympton).
After last Saturday’s William Sweatt Day, honoring the philanthropist who donated $200,000 to the town and whose name adorns the town park, the postcard-worthy common will be the site of a Celebration Birthday Party on July 15.
A Grand Parade through town, replete with both local groups and professional marching bands, will take place on Sept. 16. On Oct. 15, a time capsule will be buried on the common.
The year’s festivities culminate in a Gala Ball on Dec. 2 at Lake Pearl Luciano’s.
The town has a website (wrentham350.com) featuring vintage photos and a schedule of events. There are also pages on Facebook and Instagram.
So, happy anniversary, Wrentham. There’s a lot more there than just stores.