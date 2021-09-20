It was once part of Dedham.
For decades, it was part of Wrentham, an area known as North Wrentham.
For the last century and a half, however, the Town of Norfolk has stood independently while undergoing a transformation from a rural farm community to a busy Boston suburb.
Norfolk celebrated that independence, a year late due to the coronavirus pandemic, on Saturday with a parade through its postcard-worthy downtown.
Norfolk’s history with English settlers stretches back to just a dozen years after the Pilgrims landed in Plymouth.
According to a journal of the town, the area that is now Norfolk was explored by English settlers as early as 1632. By 1667 five individuals stayed while others returned to Dedham.
With more English settlers moving out from Boston and becoming self-sufficient, residents to what is now western Norfolk County sought independence from Dedham.
In 1673 the General Court granted them their own town under the name of Wrentham, which included what is now Norfolk.
Only a couple of years later the area would be engulfed in King Philip’s War.
In the spring of 1676, all the settlers abandoned their homes and retreated to Dedham.
Native Americans burned all but two houses in Wrentham, fearing they were infected with smallpox. The war came to an end by 1677 and the rebuilding process began.
By the 18th century, the population had grown substantially, in part due to a religious dispute between ministers which prompted a large group of church-goers to move from Wrentham to North Wrentham.
This group constructed a meetinghouse on the top of the town hill. This building became the town hall in 1870 but was destroyed by fire in 1922.
The first railroad line into North Wrentham, operated by the Norfolk County Railroad, opened in 1848, spurring more growth.
By the 1860s, North Wrentham had grown to a point where it was functioning on its own. With a meetinghouse, stores, schools, post offices, railroad depots and factories, residents felt it was time to break away from Wrentham and establish an independent town.
On Oct. 18, 1869, residents petitioned the General Court for independence and on Feb. 23, 1870, North Wrentham and sections of Franklin, Walpole and Medway were organized into the town known today as Norfolk. At the time, its population was 1,124.
The town saw a rapid increase in population after 1925 when a hospital and a state prison were built on the Walpole line.
Major residential development took place before 1940 in the Pondville and Clark streets section of town with scattered new housing along Seekonk and Main streets, and suburban residential building has continued since.
Once the smallest of the three towns that comprise the King Philip School District, Norfolk’s population has climbed by 11,662, just a few hundred less than Wrentham and 17% larger than Plainville.
We’re glad to see the easing of pandemic restrictions enabled the town to celebrate its history and its independence. A celebration is deserved in the closely-knit, family-oriented community.
Happy 150th, Norfolk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.