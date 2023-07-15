Congratulations, Wrentham. You deserve a grand celebration.
As today’s front-page story by reporter Stephen Peterson explains, the area’s second-oldest town — Rehoboth was incorporated 28 years earlier — has accomplished much and contributed greatly to our state and our nation.
Of course, Wrentham is actually much older than 350 years. Native Americans inhabited the area around Lake Pearl and Archer Lake — known as Wollomonopoag — for 8,000 years, eventually selling the land in 1662 to English settlers from Dedham.
Just three years after the 1673 incorporation of the town, the first “Wrentham” citizens were forced to flee during King Philip’s War. Native Americans burned most of the homes, but within four years the resilient settlers had rebuilt their community.
Wrentham in those early days was far more vast than it is today. Four area towns, Foxboro (incorporated in 1778), Franklin (incorporated the same year), Norfolk (1870) and Plainville (1904) all have their roots in Plainville.
The town can take pride in its social justice.
Wrentham was the home of Cesar Chelor, a freed slave, America’s first Black toolmaker and certainly one of America’s few Black business owners in the mid-1700s. Chelor was so well respected by his fellow Wrentham residents that he was admitted to the First Congregational Church, perhaps the town’s highest honor, at the age of 21.
Chelor’s owner, toolmaker Francis Nicholson, taught the trade to his slave.
At his death, Nicholson granted Chelor his freedom and willed him a workshop, 10 acres of land, tools and materials to continue independently.
Wrentham citizens were also among those contributing to the 19th century’s greatest social justice effort, manning the Underground Railroad for escaped slaves.
Wrentham’s sons and daughters faithfully served America in war. That devotion to country began when Wrentham Minutemen responded to the alarm that swept the countryside from Lexington and Concord. Wrentham troops crossed the Delaware with the Continental Army, sailed on the USS Constitution and served on Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s staff.
Summer visitors have enjoyed the land Native Americans called Wollomonopoag. The largest waterway, Lake Pearl, has hosted thousands of weddings and other celebrations and is known as New England’s only 25-acre lakeside venue.
Though much smaller today, Wrentham Developmental Center, the former Wrentham State School, serves adults with developmental disabilities. The school campus, which dates to the early 1900s, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1994.
Wrentham was also a home to the famous Helen Keller (she lived at 349 East St. for decades until around 1917). Keller lost both her sight and hearing before she was 1 but went on to become the first deaf-blind student to earn her college degree — from Harvard’s Radcliff College no less — an advocate for the disabled, the author of more than a dozen books, a leader in women’s suffrage, labor rights, and the peace movement, and a founding member of the American Civil Liberties Union.
Today, the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets is New England’s largest outdoor outlet shopping destination. Tourist buses with travelers from around the world regularly pull into the 170-store plaza off Interstate 495 in search of high-end items at affordable prices.
The town’s center, with its impressive Victorian homes, thriving businesses and classic New England common and white church, remains among the region’s most picturesque downtowns.
Town Administrator Kevin Sweet describes it as “a quintessential New England town.”
We agree, and we thank Wrentham for all of its contributions.
A grand celebration is well deserved.