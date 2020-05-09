This is going to be a different Mother’s Day.
It will be a Mother’s Day without brunches, without hugs from the kids and grandkids and without gatherings of extended families.
It can include cards and flowers — thanks to Gov. Baker’s decision that florists are, really, essential — and video chats.
(And don’t worry, Mom has gotten pretty good at the whole video chat thing.)
And Mom will understand.
For your entire life, her one purpose has been to keep you safe. When you got sick, she was the one who watched over you until you were better. When you came home in tears from school from some trauma or other, it was she who went to bat for you. And when you made a mistake, and you made some beauts, she was the one who let you know about it and gave you not a little bit of good advice and then forgave you because, well, that’s what moms do.
Now it’s your turn.
Seniors — even those living at home rather than in care facilities — are among those most vulnerable to the coronavirus and the various assaults it has on the human immune system.
Limiting contact with people in that population is not only sensible, but an act of devotion.
And besides, Mom has seen this all before.
Depending on her age — and yours — she probably remembers the polio fears that reached a climax in the 1950s and that kept her up nights, until a reliable vaccine was readily available.
She’s also probably seen multiple flu epidemics through the years and — mostly likely — has chided you when you didn’t get your annual shot. (And then surely nursed you when you got sick.)
As staff writer George W. Rhodes reminds us in today’s front page story on Mother’s Day, the holiday wasn’t intended to be one of visits to crowded restaurants or lavish displays of affection in the first place.
It was started by a woman named Anna Jarvis in 1905 “as a way of honoring the sacrifices mothers made for their children.”
It wasn’t until nine years later, with a foreign war looming on the horizon, that President Woodrow Wilson made the holiday official, designating the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day.
For Jarvis the creeping commercialization that followed ruined things. She came to despise it and urged people to stop buying Mother’s Day flowers, cards and candies.
Well, maybe this year is a good time to get back to the original plan of paying homage to moms in as sincere and uncluttered a way as possible.
(But keep up the candy and flowers. Mom really likes them.)
