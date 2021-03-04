Congratulations to North Attleboro schools for leading the way in bringing students back to class from the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s the right thing to do, and we hope it proves to be an example for other school districts locally and across the state.
Under the plan presented this week by Superintendent Scott Holcomb, kindergarten students will return to class four days a week starting Monday. The following Monday, middle and high school students will return and the last group to come back, grades 1-5, will be on March 22.
Wednesdays will remain a remote day, allowing teachers to “maximize planning” for those parents who want their children to remain in fully remote mode, allowed under state rules.
Students will follow social distancing and other protocols, Holcomb said, and the schools will still maintain deep cleaning.
North Attleboro is believed to be among the first districts in the state bringing students back full time.
Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker and Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley urged all districts to bring elementary students back in April.
The key to reopening, Holcomb said, was that the state relaxed capacity limits and physical distancing requirements for school buses. Under the old rules, he said, schools would have needed three times as many buses to get students to and from schools.
The biggest lesson that has been learned after a year of shutdowns due to the pandemic has been that schools have not been the “super spreader” of the disease that was feared when Baker ordered classrooms closed last March.
Indeed, North Attleboro has not had a single transmission of COVID-19 within the schools since classrooms reopened on a hybrid basis in September. The same is true in Attleboro.
In a report last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the same thing: “Based on the data available, in-person learning in schools has not been associated with substantial community transmission.”
Teachers’ unions have been pushing hard to get their members vaccinated before students return full time. While we urge all levels of government to push to get more shots into more arms, the virtually non-existent levels of transmission of COVID-19 in local schools is a strong signal that teacher vaccinations are not a prerequisite to reopening classes.
The CDC says the same thing when it listed the most dangerous occupations during the pandemic. Topping the list were those in dentistry followed by doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists. Elementary school teachers came in at 50th, well behind flight attendants (20th), veterinarians (27th) and hairstylists (39th).
We’re glad to see that the North Attleboro school community apparently welcomes the return. Holcomb said “throngs” of parents have contacted him saying they want children back in school four to five days a week. And staff members to whom he’s spoken have been excited about the prospect for a return.
It’s been a full year since students have gone to class regularly, which surely hurt the academic progress of many young people. That’s been among the worst outcomes of this dreadful pandemic.
But now that infections are declining, vaccinations are increasing and we have a better understanding of the disease, it’s time for kids to be back in school.
“They need to be back for educational purposes,” Holcomb said, and “it’s good for their social and emotional growth.”
Thank you, North Attleboro, for understanding that and showing the way.
