Finding a great book is as easy as hitting your local library. Finding a great book cover, even one 24-square-feet huge, may not be as easy.
But that’s all been part of a very rewarding and educational literary hunt created by the Rehoboth’s Blanding Free Public Library, a worthy effort to raise awareness of the library and its resources while getting people to learn about town history and having a ball doing it.
The “Great Rehoboth Book Hunt” features 4-by-6 foot reproductions of the covers of classic books scattered throughout town for locals to find, a program that began July 2 and ends Aug. 26. Library Director Whitney Pape, inspired by a similar event she’d read about at a library in Connecticut, asked local artists and library patrons to create the book covers, 15 in all, with two a week being put up around town and several clues to their location can be found at the website: offered at rehobothantiquarian.org.
Pape is keeping the educational vibe alive with a new program starting soon based on Michael Blanding’s book, “The Map Thief,” a true story of a rare map dealer-turned-crook who was found guilty in 2006 of stealing nearly 100 rare maps valued at more than $3 million. The library will feature programs around maps, particularly historic ones of Rehoboth, and those to educate children about cartography. Blanding will speak at the library Oct. 15.
It is often true that people living in an area for many years may not know a lot of its history. With that in mind, Pape designed the book-cover program to get people out and about and explore the town’s rich heritage; for example, Rehoboth was incorporated in 1645, one of the earliest Massachusetts towns to do so, and is widely recognized to be the birthplace of public education. Any program designed to highlight that sort of history is well worth the effort.
This essential connection of learning with fun was no easy walk in the park, with clues for various book covers including “Bring your bug spray,” “You may find quills and slates here,” and “The gentleman for whom this land was named was born in 1700 and died in 1776.”
But it’s paid off in the attention it has brought to the Blanding Free Public Library in particular and the importance of reading and literacy in general, especially considering the literal cost:
A study two years ago by Gallup on behalf of the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, showed that low levels of adult literacy could be costing the country $2.2 trillion a year.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, 54% of Americans between the ages of 16-74 lack proficiency in literacy, reading below the equivalent of a sixth-grade level.
On the plus side, studies show that Massachusetts has the highest rate of child literacy. And innovative programs like the Great Rehoboth Book Hunt aim to continue keeping that enviable statistic going strong.