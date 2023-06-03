Congratulations, Class of 2023.
Wow, have you had a memorable four years.
There’s probably a lot you would like to forget, like boring Zoom classes or all the games, shows and other extracurricular fun that fell to the pandemic. And we’re sure you deeply missed your friends, at a time in your life when friendship is SO important.
But the very fact that you can gather with classmates, family and friends to receive your diplomas means you were able to enjoy what the senior class your freshman year was not able to do. It will make the post-graduation hugs so much sweeter and meaningful.
Sure, challenges loom. Right now, you must be worried about the cost of higher education or finding the right job. But so do your parents, and so did their parents.
The world has many problems: Climate change, political unrest and a lack of equality here in America nearly 250 years after it declared its independence.
But think of everything that you have: The ability to travel the world and communicate across the planet is more than your grandparents or even your parents could have imagined.
Just the fact that you have a supercomputer with the tools to help you take on just about any task in your pocket right now should be a source of inspiration for you.
We will leave you today with these words from Anne Laurie Pierre to her fellow graduates of the Everett High School Class of 2021. And, again, our congratulations:
“People have lost opportunities, homes, jobs, and even loved ones in a span of a couple of months while being forced to stay indoors with our thoughts, and it was hard. It was mentally exhausting. Throughout that time, some people coped by picking up a new hobby, such as making jewelry, art pieces and so much more, but also many people battled with their inner thoughts and family circumstances causing them to lose all types of motivation, develop depression, and even self-destruct.
“And it amazes me how the same individuals I’m talking about are here today, sitting right in front of me ready to step into the next chapter of their lives, still fighting on the battlefield. YOU should be very proud of yourself, my peers.
“We were hit with this unexpectancy before we even had the chance to put up our armor, and it was perplexing — but the same warrior mentality we had throughout this whole pandemic to keep pushing and grinding is the same mentality we will need when we enter the real world.
“… So today I ask you all to be warriors, be conquerors of your trials and tribulations, and rejoice in your victory here today.”