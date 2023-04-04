Jim Hawkins and Adam Scanlon, who are you working for?
As a state representative, are you there to serve your constituents?
Or are you working for House Speaker Ron Mariano?
Hawkins, who represents most of Attleboro, and Scanlon, whose district includes his hometown of North Attleboro and precincts in Attleboro and Mansfield, sounded much like Mariano in opposition to an audit of the Legislature launched by Diana DiZoglio, the newly elected state auditor.
Mariano told DiZoglio her audit was unconstitutional and that she was denied permission to conduct it. The auditor said she doesn’t need his permission.
“I find it disappointing that the Speaker is fighting an audit of what is happening in the people’s house, where the people’s business is conducted, using the people’s money,” she said in a statement. “We are not asking for permission and will continue conducting our audit as planned to help increase transparency, accountability and equity for everyday families.”
Hawkins and Scanlon are mirroring the speaker in their response to what has become the most controversial issue on Beacon Hill. They say that the audit is not only unconstitutional but unnecessary because a financial audit of the House is already conducted annually and that they share how they vote with their constituents.
But that is not the aim of DiZoglio’s audit. She is hoping to sweep away the veil of secrecy that shrouds Beacon Hill, allowing a handful of legislators — primarily Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka — to decide every key policy and pocketbook issue facing the seven million residents of Massachusetts.
DiZoglio is seeking to end Massachusetts’ embarrassing distinction as the only state that exempts its executive, legislative and judicial branches from public records and public meeting laws. She wants to stop the closed-door meetings and backroom deals that squelch any sense of democracy on Beacon Hill.
We are confident that is also what constituents in Hawkins’ and Scanlon’s district want, and we are disappointed both representatives are siding with Mariano by erecting legal barriers.
Instead, we wish they would join the effort to spread sunshine on America’s most opaque state government.
We hope that they are not among the dozens of Democratic state representatives who for at least four decades have simply fallen in line with the wishes of the speaker of the House.
Remember: Jim Hawkins and Adam Scanlon do not work for Ron Mariano.
They work for the people of their districts. And those people, we are sure, want a much more transparent state government.