Tom Brady’s announcement on Tuesday that he was leaving the New England Patriots was another emotional punch in the gut to a region already reeling from the anxiety brought on by the coronavirus.
To many fans, the Patriots quarterback’s departure will feel like a death in the family. You can see it in fans’ reaction as they experience the first four stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining and depression.
But we hope fans move quickly to the fifth stage: acceptance. Because we knew this would have to happen sometime.
Tom Brady cannot play football forever. The Patriots’ incredible two-decade stretch of 17 division championships, nine conference titles and six Super Bowl victories was eventually going to reach a conclusion.
And so, we prefer to be grateful for the astounding achievements accomplished by Brady, owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick. That trio has given us so many memories to cherish, so many fantastic reasons to celebrate.
And maybe we can also thank Mo Lewis.
On Sept. 23, 2001, the New York Jets linebacker laid such a devastating blow on Drew Bledsoe that it ripped open a vessel in the Patriots star quarterback’s lungs, filling his abdomen with blood and almost killing him.
Brady, then in his second year after being drafted in the sixth round with the 199th pick, came in to play for Bledsoe.
The course of NFL history was changed.
There were so many incredible memories.
During the 2001 playoffs, Brady first displayed his magic, leading the Patriots down the field against the Oakland Raiders and setting up a game-winning field goal by Adam Vinatieri. The “Snow Bowl,” as it became known, was the last game played at Foxboro Stadium.
In that season’s Super Bowl, Brady again engineered a last-second drive to set up another Vinatieri game-winner against the heavily-favored St. Louis Rams, a team known as “the Greatest Show on Turf.” The upset stunned the sports world and catapulted New England to the top of the NFL heap.
In Super Bowl XLIX, Brady brought the Patriots back from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Seattle Seahawks in a game capped by Malcolm Butler’s goal line interception.
Perhaps the most memorable game came two years later when Brady led the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. Trailing 28-3 in the second half, New England was able to tie the game with 57 seconds left and went on to win 34-28 in overtime. Brady’s completions and passing yards were all single-game Super Bowl records as he earned his fourth Super Bowl MVP award.
Most importantly, the Patriots have had an unprecedented era of sustained excellence. And as Belichick said Tuesday, Brady was not just a player on the team but one of the “original creators” of the franchise.
As a result, New England sports fans college age or younger have never known life without a wildly successful Patriots team. But some day years from now, they’ll be able to take their children to Route 1 in Foxboro and say, “That’s where the greatest football player of all time played.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.