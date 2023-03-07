Governors must not only have a vision for their state, they must also see it through fruition.
Just two months into office, Gov. Maura Healey now faces that challenge.
As part of her $55.5 billion budget unveiled last week, the Cambridge Democrat included an $859 million tax cut package that hews closely to one proposed by her predecessor, Republican Charlie Baker, a year earlier.
There’s a lot to like about Healey’s proposal, just as Baker’s blueprint was impressive although it failed to pass in the Democrat-dominated Legislature.
We’re glad to see Healey come through on her campaign promise of creating a child and family tax credit.
Her plan would combine two existing tax credits into one and give Massachusetts families $600 per child, dependent with disabilities or senior dependent with no limits on the number of children or dependents they can claim. The proposal is the biggest in Healey’s tax cut plan and could cost $458 million and help about 700,000 taxpayers.
The plan targets middle- and low-income families and is much needed for those hurt hardest in the last three years by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and soaring inflation. We hope lawmakers feel the same.
Another much needed proposal would overhaul Massachusetts’ estate tax. Healey’s plan would eliminate the tax on estates valued at $3 million or less. Massachusetts is one of only 12 states that tax estates after death and, at $1 million, has the lowest cap in the country.
Progressive groups have criticized the proposal, saying it does nothing to help the middle class.
But a $1 million estate is no longer difficult for working-class families to accumulate due to skyrocketing housing costs and a long bull market that pumped up 401(k) accounts.
This change is long overdue, and we hope it is approved.
What will not be easy to get through the Legislature is a cut in short-term capital gains — profits on investments held for up to one year — from 12 percent to 5 percent. Healey believes the cut is necessary to make Massachusetts more competitive with other states, but progressive Democrats argue that it favors wealthier residents.
Attleboro may benefit from a Healey proposal to increase financial incentives for developers to build market-rate housing in Gateway Cities.
Attleboro is one of 26 Gateway Cities, defined as “midsize urban centers that anchor regional economies around the state,” facing “stubborn social and economic challenges” while retaining “many assets with unrealized potential.”
That plan could boost incoming Mayor Cathleen DeSimone’s vision to increase downtown housing.
While Baker’s tax cut plan was sound, he failed to bring it across the finish line thanks largely to a dawdling House of Representatives.
Healey should have more success with members of her own party controlling both chambers. Her challenge will be keeping much of her plan intact.
We hope she is successful.