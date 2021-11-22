We know many will give.
Since the Attleboro Area Council for Children’s annual Christmas is for Kids campaign began in 1983, thousands of anonymous donors have given gifts to children who may not have had anything under the tree on Dec. 25.
Christmas is for Kids succeeded last year, despite the coronavirus pandemic, and continues this year in hopes that more than 1,000 children from Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Norton, Seekonk and Rehoboth will get the gift they want or need this holiday.
But please don’t take other people’s charity for granted. If you have given in the past, thank you and please continue to donate to this wonderful cause.
If you haven’t given before, we hope you will consider it. Knowing you helped a struggling local family may bring a little more cheer to your Christmas.
Here’s how the Council for Children puts it on their website: “If you ever wondered about your impact on the children and families in our community, Iet us assure you that when children know that they have not been forgotten, when they open a gift that is exactly what they wished for — knowing that there was no way their parents could have ever afforded that gift — it keeps their hope alive. And when parents can watch their children open a gift of warm clothes and new winter boots, it takes a bit of worry off of their heart.”
The campaign phone line — 508-226-0911 — opened Sunday and will remain open from 5-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays through Dec. 11.
When donors call, they will be matched with a child and the gift they need.
Donors can then drop off the gift at the former Brennan Middle School on County Street in Attleboro. To avoid contact, donors don’t even have to get out of their cars; gifts are collected on a “drop-and-drive” basis.
Cash donations can also be left at the Rockland Trust branch at 490 Pleasant St., Attleboro, or Bluestone Bank branches at 3 Taunton St., Plainville, and 225 West Main St., Norton.
Christmas is for Kids has become a tremendous success thanks to the volunteer “elves” who man the phones, collect the gifts and distribute them to children. On behalf of the community, we thank them.
But the drive’s real success is due to the donors who open their hearts to make sure every local child has a gift on Christmas morning.
Please consider giving to help make the 38th annual Christmas is for Kids campaign the best ever. You can also donate online at www.councilforchildren.org.
