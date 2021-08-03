It is beyond disheartening to see the ugliness of national politics seep into, of all places, the Attleboro Public Library.
Charles Oliver, chairman of the library’s board of directors, and Amy Rhilinger, the library’s director, are fighting back against what they say are attempts through phone calls and a social media post to determine if they have a political agenda involving critical race theory.
A firestorm has erupted across the country regarding critical race theory, a 40-year-old idea that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and government policies.
In general, liberals have sought to explore critical race theory to understand racism’s roots while conservatives have criticized CRT as being divisive and counterproductive to healing America’s racial wounds.
It is worthy of a robust debate.
But it is entirely unfair and simply wrong for those who have chosen a side to accuse library officials and workers of pushing an agenda because there may be books and other resources that explore the topic.
A school district in Western Massachusetts faced a similar situation when parents lobbied to refuse a donation of books discussing CRT. The donation was unnecessary, one parent said, because “We are not a racist area.”
But another parent responded, “This is like saying, ‘I raise my kids to be kind people. We aren’t bullies. But I don’t want those schools shelving any anti-bullying books in their classrooms or libraries because that’s not a problem here.’”
The Attleboro Public Library has maintained an excellent reputation throughout its 136-year history. The library adheres to the American Library Association Code of Ethics, which reads in part:
“We provide the highest level of service to all library users through appropriate and usefully organized resources; equitable service policies; equitable access; and accurate, unbiased, and courteous responses to all requests.
“We uphold the principles of intellectual freedom and resist all efforts to censor library resources.
“We do not advance private interests at the expense of library users, colleagues, or our employing institutions.
“We distinguish between our personal convictions and professional duties and do not allow our personal beliefs to interfere with fair representation of the aims of our institutions or the provision of access to their information resources.”
Our nation’s founders included the First Amendment to the Constitution in part to ensure that the free exchange of ideas would not be suppressed. At their heart, libraries are among America’s leading champions of free speech.
We are proud to support library officials in their attempt to fight any campaign against informing the public. Because any attempt to censor materials at the Attleboro Public Library is, in our opinion, un-American.
