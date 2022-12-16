It sounds like a plot from a Hollywood movie, the kind where the good guys always win.
A street fight ends with the stabbing death of one of the combatants. The assailant, a teen from another country, flees the scene and escapes to his homeland.
Determined police detectives, hoping to bring justice to the victim’s family, follow every lead for days, months, years.
Frustration builds as the years pass and the suspect can’t be found.
One trooper doggedly continues to work the case eight years after being reassigned to work on security for the governor. He teams with another trooper, and they learn the suspect is operating a remote shrimp farm in his native Guatemala.
They work with other police jurisdictions, including ones in the Central America country, to identify that the shrimp farm operator is indeed the suspect in the street fight stabbing.
Officers move in. In a last-ditch effort to escape, the suspect tries to swim away before he is finally apprehended.
Thirty-one years after fleeing, the suspect is led away to face justice back where the crime occurred.
Too much of a Hollywood ending, right?
Except that it really happened.
And the people of Attleboro should be grateful.
Mario Garcia, now 50, is in custody after being tracked down in Guatemala.
Garcia is accused of stabbing Ismael Recinos-Garcia on Nov. 16, 1991, during a fight at the intersection of Dean and Bank streets in Attleboro. (The two are not related.) For years, detectives searched both the United States and abroad for Garcia without success.
But persistence and hard work finally paid off.
Much of the credit belongs to Trooper Curt Cinelli, who continued to work on the case even after he left the fugitive apprehension unit for Gov. Charlie Baker’s security team. He partnered with Trooper Jack Taylor and learned that the suspect was operating a shrimp farm in Iztapa, Guatemala.
The troopers identified the shrimp farm in question and forwarded the information to the U.S. Marshals Service, police said, which worked with Guatemalan police to investigate the farm and arrest Garcia.
“We don’t forget, we are persistent, and we never cease in our efforts to secure justice for victims,” State Police Col. Christopher Mason said in a news release.
“We are glad that the victim, Ismael Recinos-Garcia, will finally have justice be brought forth for this senseless murder,” Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said in the release. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones.”
Police have taken a public relations hit in recent years, particularly involving the death of a Black man by a Minneapolis officer. Massachusetts State Police have also endured a scandal in which troopers were paid overtime for shifts they did not work.
But police do good work — and in cases like this, amazing work.
We commend Troopers Cinelli and Taylor and every officer who worked to secure the arrest of Mario Garcia after 31 years.
Sometimes the good guys actually do win.