Since it formally began in 1976 with a proclamation by President Gerald Ford, Black History Month has focused on the achievements of African Americans in the United States.
The theme for this past month’s celebration was a little different: Black resistance, or how African Americans have stood up to historic and ongoing oppression.
But outside of Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement of the mid-20th century, what do you know about Black resistance?
Did you know that abolitionism and the Underground Railroad, which safely escorted thousands of enslaved Blacks from the South to Canada, was largely centered right here in Massachusetts?
And, did you know that some area residents were part of that road to freedom, assisting runaway slaves, hiding them from bounty hunters intent on returning them to the South and to slavery.
As staff writer George W. Rhodes points out in his front page story today, information on the local people and the houses used to hide slaves, is scant. Nonetheless, historians believe they played an important role in helping people escape the horrors of slavery.
One of its most eloquent Massachusetts voices on the topic was William Lloyd Garrison, a crusading Boston journalist, who founded the abolitionist newspaper The Liberator in 1831.
Some of the more famous Massachusetts homes that were part of the network, which can be visited any time of the year, include:
The Fall River Historical
Society, Fall River
The granite stone mansion was once located at Fountain and Columbia streets. It is one of at least six homes in Fall River that were part of the network. Owned by Andrew and Mary Robeson Jr., the couple converted their wine cellar to a hiding place for fugitive slaves which was accessible by a secret door hidden in the library. William Hill Sr., a Quaker abolitionist, bought the home a decade or so later and continued to use the wine cellar to hide run-away slaves. The house was moved to its current location in 1869 by another owner. The secret door to the wine cellar is still intact and can be seen during tours of the building.
Liberty Farm, Worcester
The aptly named Liberty Farm was purchased by Abby Kelley and her husband Stephen Symonds Foster in 1847. They felt so strongly about women’s rights that they refused to pay annual taxes on their home until Abby gained the right to vote. Each time the government seized the home for unpaid taxes, friends and neighbors would buy the home together and give it back to the Fosters.
The couple sheltered many slaves on their way to resettle in Canada. The couple also toured the country promoting a variety of human rights and social issues, abolitionism among them.
Jackson Homestead, Newton
This large home in Newton was built in 1809 by Revolutionary War veteran Timothy Jackson. He passed the house to his son William, who regularly sheltered slaves and abolitionist workers in his home. William’s daughter Ellen was witness to many of the comings and goings and continued to volunteer at local charities and abolitionist causes even when the family could no longer afford to shelter slaves after William’s death in 1855.
The Wayside, Concord
Not to be confused with the Wayside Inn, this historic home was once home to “Little Women” author Louisa May Alcott, as well as children’s writer Margaret Sidney and novelist Nathaniel Hawthorne. The Alcotts sheltered numerous slaves under their roof. The house is now open to the public as part of Minute Man National Historic Park and seasonal guided tours are available.
Ross Farm, Northampton
This yellow farmhouse in Northampton was a busy stop on the underground railroad. Samuel Hill first opened his home’s doors to runaway slaves in the early 19th century before selling it to Abel Row in 1849, who then sold it to his nephew. All were abolitionists who helped escaped slaves find work and passage to Canada.
Williams Ingersoll Bowditch House, Brookline
This small cottage in Brookline was a bustling stop on the underground railroad. It was built in 1844 and belonged to William Ingersoll Bowditch, a local selectman and staunch abolitionist. Along with escaped slaves, the home provided sanctuary for the son of abolitionist John Brown after his father’s execution. John Brown was put to death after conducting a botched raid on Harper’s Ferry in Virginia.
The Hayden House, Boston
This Boston home is one of the most well-documented stops on the underground railroad. It was owned by former slave Lewis Hayden, who escaped with his wife Harriet and turned their new home into a boarding house. They sheltered escaped slaves in the 1850s and throughout the Civil War. When slave catchers turned up at their door, the Haydens said that they would blow the entire home up with gunpowder if the men attempted to take any escapees back with them. The hunters left the city without their quarry.
Just because the calendar has changed, and Black History Month is now behind us, doesn’t mean we stop educating ourselves about the four centuries of oppression faced by Blacks in America.
Many films have been made available throughout the winter, and will remain so, on streaming services, including last year’s “Till,” about the death of Black teen Emmett Till. Local libraries have always have plenty of offerings on the topic.
And reliable websites like the Smithsonian Institution’s, provide informative reading all year long.
These stories are as inspiring and important as those of Washington, Carver and Dubois.