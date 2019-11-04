If you’ve spent some time watching football this year (and you know who you are) you probably have noticed what seem to be a lot more reviews of questionable plays.
Whether it’s a challenge flag thrown by an opposing coach or a review of a scoring play, everything comes to a screeching halt while a man in a striped shirt — or a video booth high above the sidelines — watches a taped replay of the controversial call.
But, here’s the thing: even if the video shows some detail the refs missed, it’s often not enough to reverse that penalty or touchdown.
The rule, according to the sports pundits who have to fill air time while that play is watched from every angle, is that there must be “clear and compelling” evidence to overturn the decision on the field.
That’s sort of what an election is like. Except that this Tuesday it’s you, the voters of Attleboro, who will be the refs deciding if you made the right call two years ago choosing Paul Heroux as the city’s mayor.
We think the mayor has shown growth in office over the past two years and has some solid accomplishments to his credit. They include the acquisition and development of the former Highland Country Club as a public open space and the first concrete signs of the revitalization of Attleboro’s downtown, an elusive goal of administrations past for more than 25 years.
Heather Porreca, the challenger in this year’s race, has been a hard-working member of the city council for the past six years.
For that, she deserves the thanks of the voters of Attleboro. However, she has failed to mount a “clear and compelling” case for ousting Heroux after just one term.
Nevertheless, it’s hard to deliver an enthusiastic endorsement for either one of the candidates.
If this were a football game, we’d expect to see the ref penalize both sides for a personal foul. We have grown increasingly dismayed by the venomous tone of the campaign in its waning weeks, a tone that was glaringly on display in last week’s Sun Chronicle debate between the two. If you haven’t seen it yet, please do so at www.doubleacs.com.
After a fairly respectful exchange of views while answering questions from a panel, the mayor and councilor proceeded to attack one another’s character and truthfulness, as well as those of third parties, regardless of the collateral damage.
Yes, politics, like football, is a contact sport and not for the faint of heart, with bumps and bruises to be expected. Vigorous disagreements should be part of it. But what was on display last Tuesday night on cable TV did not enlighten or inspire voters to take this election or either candidate seriously.
That being said, on balance, and on the basis of his first term, we think Paul Heroux has earned another stint in the corner office at City Hall.
We hope another two years will give him a chance to grow — and mature — in the office.
If he doesn’t, voters will be fully justified in penalizing him at the ballot box in two years.
