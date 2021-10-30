Attleboro is lucky that it has two dedicated, competent, capable individuals running for its top office.
Two-term incumbent Paul Heroux and challenger and first-time candidate Todd McGhee are men of gravitas, to use a somewhat overworked Latinate term for persons who are of serious character. Perhaps the more evocative description would be the Yiddish appellation of “mensch.”
But only one of them can be the mayor of the city for the next two years as it struggles to rise from the pandemic and its economic consequences and faces the challenges of development for the future.
Attleboro is a sprawling corporation with a budget of more than $152 million, hundreds of employees and some 44,000 “customers” who are its citizens and stockholders as well.
Running it is not a job for a beginner.
Paul Heroux has shown himself to be a competent manager over two terms in the corner office at City Hall. His personal style has rubbed some people — in and out of city government — the wrong way and we have leveled our own critiques of his performance from these pages from time to time.
Nevertheless, we believe that he’s shown a steady hand during the pandemic, launched important initiatives to make the city “greener” and deserves a chance to use the next two years to carry out his vision, including a revitalization of downtown, an elusive goal of past administrations that may, finally, be nearing fruition.
He deserves your vote on election day,
Having said that, we hope this does not discourage Todd McGhee from pursuing public service in the future. As a former state trooper, consultant and businessman, McGhee brings a lot to the table. We would urge him to seek a slot on the school committee or the city council where his experience could be valuable and where, at the same time, he could gain some insight into the workings of municipal government.
It should go without saying — although we will — that the fact that McGhee, as a Black man, would bring some much needed diversity to either one of these boards.
Finally, whom ever you choose to support, we urge you to vote.
Turnout for mayoral contests in Attleboro has been, to put it charitably, dismal over the past few election cycles. Last month only 3,144 Attleboro voters bothered take part in the city’s preliminary mayoral election.
Two years ago, turnout was only 28 percent despite a lively mayoral campaign It was the lowest turnout for a contested mayoral race since Kevin Dumas ousted six-term incumbent mayor Judy Robbins in 2003. That year just 26 percent turned out.
With two strong candidates for mayor this year, as well as contests for city clerk, at-large city council and two ward council seats, we hope to see that trend reversed.
