Long ago it was a farm, like much of the land in Attleboro.
Around 1930, the property on Locust Street not far from South Main Street was converted to a nine-hole golf course, the second in the area and the first to be open to the public to enjoy the increasingly popular sport.
Generations of parents would drop their kids off there and, with a few dollars in the pocket, know that the children would enjoy a day of recreation in the sunshine. Or neighborhood kids would simply lug their clubs to “The Valley” to spend their summer vacations.
After a brief explosion of popularity around the turn of the century when Tiger Woods hit the stage, golf declined. Fewer people took up the sport, and others put away the clubs due to the time and money it took to play.
In 2016, Locust Valley Golf Course, the beloved summer home for so many young people, closed its doors.
David Bourque, owner of “The Valley,” said there simply were not enough golfers to sustain a business.
Now, it appears Locust Valley may get a new life.
Mayor Paul Heroux is considering buying the 120-acre parcel after first conducting an appraisal of the land.
We strongly encourage the mayor’s pursuit of the land.
Mass Audubon and the Attleboro Land Trust already own hundreds of acres of land nearby, land that has been kept away from development and is open to the public for hiking and exploring.
Heroux and the two groups would like to connect the parcels with a trail system to form a giant conservation area.
“We want to avoid 200 homes being built there and protect the green space for future generations,” the mayor said.
The land will not be cheap.
According to records on file with the city assessor, the former golf course is valued at about $1.15 million for tax purposes.
Bourque owns three adjoining parcels totaling 19 acres.
The value for all the land is estimated at $1.66 million, although it will likely draw more on the open market.
The price may be well worth it when considering what an influx of children from 200 new homes would mean for the city’s public schools.
Heroux, who says this will be his final term as mayor and who is campaigning for Bristol County sheriff, has already stamped his legacy with green initiatives such as a ban on plastic bags, trying to ban plastic nip bottles, pushing to expand wetlands protection, and being a driving force behind the city’s purchase and preservation of the former Highland Country Club, turning it into natural parkland.
Purchasing Locust Valley would add to that while potentially saving the city millions in annual education expenses.
We urge him to continue his pursuit of “The Valley.”