Before there was Google, before there was Wikipedia, before there was an internet, there was still history.
More to the point, there was Bob Dion.
As profiled in this week’s front page story by staff writer George W. Rhodes, Dion, 93, a Marine veteran and retired Attleboro police officer, has been keeping track of the city’s stories the old-fashioned way: with a pair of scissors and a lifetime supply of Elmer’s Glue.
Scapbooking, as a hobby, has probably been around as long as the printing press. It gained a certain vogue status in the early 2000s, becoming a multimillion-dollar industry. Eventually, many scrapbookers switched to a digital form of their avocation.
Not Dion. He’s been faithfully cutting and pasting stories clipped from The Sun Chronicle and other publications for 68 years.
As a police officer, it’s not too surprising that his main interest was in crime, but other topics didn’t escape his notice.
Dion was born only 14 years after Attleboro became a city. He’s faithfully chronicled — pardon the newspaper pun — every election and many major events in the life of his adopted hometown since the 1950s, along with the everyday doings of residents.
It’s a collection of more than nostalgia.
Janice Beck, secretary of the Attleboro Historic Preservation Society, told Rhodes for today’s story, “Looking through Bob’s scrapbooks is like taking a ride in a time machine.”
Google might provide a quicker way of searching for an event, she said, “But you have to know what you are looking for when you do that kind of search. When you open one of Bob’s books, you’ll find things you didn’t even know you were searching for.”
That’s why the society is going to preserve Dion’s work for posterity once he wraps up his hobby with the final day of this year. Dion’s carefully-kept books will be placed at the Museum at the Mill on South Main Street owned by Gary Demers, another local historian, until a permanent site can be found that can properly conserve them. And, we hope, allow them to be used by future historians and interested residents for years to come.
We applaud the efforts of the society and hope they merit the support of the public. (In fact, why not become a member?
The society’s Facebook page can provide the details.) And we thank Bob Dion, both for his service in the military and in law enforcement as well as for his continued service to this city in keeping its history alive.
Try to Google that.
