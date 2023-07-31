This is what we wrote in an editorial published July 1:
“Here’s a safe bet: Sometime before summer is over, (legislative leaders) will emerge from their backroom to announce a deal has been reached. Rank-and-file lawmakers will quickly assemble and overwhelmingly approve the budget with little debate and leave little time for any stakeholders to review or question the spending plan.”
It wasn’t a difficult prediction.
On Friday, legislative leaders marched to the podium, announced an agreement on a budget but gave no other details. Approval is expected Monday, likely with little or no review or debate.
Since there is no penalty for a late budget, the Massachusetts Legislature treats the June 30 deadline to finalize the state budget as a mere suggestion. Our lawmakers have been tardy in producing a spending plan for 13 straight years and is the only legislature in the country to be late every year since 2017.
As we have said before, there’s no reason for this. Both the House and Senate are ruled by Democratic supermajorities and, for the first time in eight years, have a governor from the same party in the corner office.
With the safety net of interim budgets, though, the chosen few in House and Senate leadership are free to drag their feet and conduct the kind of backroom horse-trading that is modus operandi on Beacon Hill.
Beyond the contemptible secrecy in which our lawmakers decide how to spend over a billion dollars a week of taxpayer money, there are consequences to the Legislature’s failure to complete one of its basic tasks. Municipalities, non-profit agencies and businesses rely on state funds that are uncertain until a budget is passed.
For instance, a proposal to cover community college tuition costs for some residents 25 and over has considerable support, but will it be included in the budget? A month before classes begin, community colleges don’t know.
This needs to stop, and expecting the Legislature to change its ways is laughable, especially with the feeble opposition offered by the Republican Party.
So, here’s a suggestion: It’s time to enact a penalty for any delay in finalizing a budget. We recommend docking all 200 lawmakers two days’ pay for every day a spending plan is tardy.
This year, that could cost each state senator and representative more than 20 percent of their pay considering that Gov. Maura Healey has 10 days to review and sign the budget after legislative approval.
This might finally motivate legislative leaders who act as if they are college students cramming for final exams.
It will also empower rank-and-file legislators, who now have little clout but who will no doubt pressure leadership to reach a deal on time.
The Legislature will never enact a penalty on its own. We are hoping open government advocates will seize on the idea and seek a referendum to get voter approval of the budget deadline penalty.
It’s time to stop the predictable games Beacon Hill plays with taxpayer money.