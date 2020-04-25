Once upon a time, the news that school was out four months early would have been seen as a childhood dream come true. (Think, “Snow day” but more.)
But not this year.
Once upon a time, a decision to home school your children would have been made after careful consideration of the curriculum, the commitment of time involved and the needs of the individual student.
But not this year.
Once upon a time, the big concern for parents, students, teachers and administrators at this time of year would have been meeting or exceeding expectations on standardized tests — no matter what actual impact they had on learning.
But not this year.
With the decision of Gov. Charlie Baker to effectively end the school year back in March — but not so-called “distance learning” — we are entering new territory for parents and students, not to mention society as a whole. For many of our communities, local schools have been part of what binds them together, whether through sports, science fairs or glee clubs.
For students — even those who might hum along to the Alice Cooper lyric about “school’s out forever” — the classroom was part of their social world, how they made and interacted with friends as well as learning.
For parents, schools not only played the role of day care, but provided a measure of how their youngsters were maturing and growing into adulthood.
And for the larger world, an economy increasingly depended on products of the school system with a solid background in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) subjects.
For many parents today, the end of regular classroom schedules has meant a renewed appreciation for the professional skills of — and considerable demands upon — certified teachers.
(Perhaps, the next chance we have to debate public school budgets in more normal times, there will be less snark about “greedy teachers unions,” or “these people who only work nine months a year.”)
And with all due respect to those parents who do in fact choose to home school their children, most households are realizing they do not have the resources to fill in the gap.
As staff writer George W. Rhodes points out in today’s front page story on the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on education, the damage is widespread and may be long lasting.
A nationwide poll by EdWeek Research Center found that a little over one in five students nationwide or about 21 percent were “essentially truant during coronavirus closures,” meaning they didn’t log in or make contact with their schools or teachers.
We are at a severe and growing risk of having a “lost generation” of students when the pandemic is over and Americans do — at long last — get back to school and work.
It will take a renewed commitment by schools, parents and, yes, students, to ensure that does not happen.
The frequent refrain, “We are all in this together,” should really be, “We are all in class together.”
