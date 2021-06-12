Some time in the deepest, darkest, most wintry days of the pandemic, a writer on Twitter lamented that she was still having trouble getting used to the concept of working from home.
“We are not working from home,” a colleague tweeted in reply. “We are living at work.”
Indeed, the last few months have blurred the formerly clearly marked boundaries between home and work for many.
Where once the very concept of working from home with no time clock, no supervisor and no coworkers was limited to a very few — freelance authors, independent artists and, perhaps, bookies — it was now a pandemic-enforced necessity for many.
Not for everyone, of course. For those dubbed essential workers — medical personnel, first responders, many retail employees — there’s no such thing as working remotely. They had to mask-up, slather on the hand sanitizer and carry on the best they could.
Let’s not forget that without them the economy — not to mention society as a whole — would have ground to a halt fairly quickly and the privileged few would not have this “first world problem” of a work or home dilemma.
For those who did have that luxury — and it was a luxury — some thrived and some did not.
Among those who did eventually find working from home to their liking — like some profiled in today’s front page story by reporter Kayla Canne — there was more time for family, hobbies and, ultimately, themselves.
As one newly minted, stay-at-home dad remarked: “I want to better appreciate the things outside of work and consider how they need to be prioritized better in the future. I want to prioritize me over work, my family over work and prioritize work itself differently ...”
Now the issue is whether companies will allow this “unintentional experiment” in a new way of working to continue. There are upsides to doing so, for companies and society: Happier workers, less commuting, lower pollution levels.
Some firms, howver, like IBM, have told workers they need to prepare to get back in those cubicles. The ultimate button-down minds can’t grasp the concept that those who don’t want to come back to the corporate fold are not just lazy slackers.
But the deciding factor should not be tradition. It should be what American business always claims are its goals — customer satisfaction, employee productivity and, last but not least, profitability.
For some workers, the collegiality, mutual support and, yes, supervision in an office environment are indispensable.
But for those who have found a better way — and who can show it by their performance — we think that companies should celebrate that and say, “Welcome home.”
