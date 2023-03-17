Go, Warriors — at least the traditional warrior imagery.
Three Attleboro-area high schools use “Warriors” for a nickname and have traditionally used a Native American logo.
This school year, King Philip Regional High School dropped its Native American imagery and replaced it with an interlocking “K” and “P.” We applauded the school for taking the much-needed step.
Now, a second school may be doing the same.
The Foxboro School Committee discussed the topic last week with most members expressing their wish to keep the name while dropping the image of indigenous man with a battle headdress. A decision may come as soon as next week.
Stereotype images are a thing of the past, members agreed.
“I think it’s evident that the indigenous-inspired symbols are phasing their way out over time,” member Michele Raymond said. “I look at that as a message that’s coming from the students, from the coaches.”
We agree.
Names like Warriors, Indians, Chieftains, Red Raiders and Sachems were once common at Massachusetts high schools. Logos with an indigenous man’s profile or a tomahawk on football helmets and at basketball center courts were not unusual at all.
Now, only 23 Massachusetts schools still use some form of Native American logo or mascot. A bill pending before the state Legislature would ban such imagery except for Massachusetts tribes that choose it, but it may not even be necessary.
The decision was a difficult one for King Philip, which is, after all, named after the 17th century Wampanoag chief who led a bloody conflict against white settlers who encroached on tribal land. In addition, three generations of King Philip students grew up as Warriors and associate the name with a fighting spirit.
But it was the right decision.
Native Americans, including the Wampanoags, were peaceful people who saw their land and their way of life taken away. After 50 years of broken promises, they fought back against the English settlers.
It is not surprising that they were warriors.
But the imagery is offensive to today’s Native Americans, and rightfully so. Their ancestors did what any people would do when bullied by oppressors who could not be trusted.
Both Foxboro and King Philip will teach students values and help them overcome racial bias and stereotypes by doing away with the Native American imagery.
Keeping the Warrior nickname is understandable for both schools as it suggests a fighting spirit, an important trait for any athlete, and has decades of tradition in both schools. It may also reduce any costs associated with the conversion.
But for Foxboro, a town well known to sports fans across America, may we suggest another name.
How about: “Go, Patriots!”