We do not yet know the names of the lives lost in Tuesday’s horrific shooting in a Texas elementary school.
We do know that they are real people.
We know that the children who were gunned down were the hopes and dreams of their families. They brought delight and tears to their relatives. They were the future of their community.
We know they probably left for school Tuesday full of smiles and laughter, eager for the summer vacation that was just days away.
We know some of them may have become doctors, nurses, police officers, ballplayers or astronauts — or teachers. It’s likely many of them would have become moms and dads with their own children.
But we will never know sure.
We do know that mass shootings have become far too common in America, and we grow dull to the pain.
Less than two weeks ago, 10 people were gunned down in a Buffalo supermarket for no reason other than the color of their skin.
And here we are, once again.
But a school massacre — especially in an elementary school — should be a call to action for Americans to put an end to this insanity. But it hasn’t been so far.
We do not know if gun control or improved mental health treatment — or both — will end America’s mass shootings.
But we do know that gun rights advocates want no limits — almost no checks on who is able to get a weapon as, for example, they consistently balk at waiting periods. Under current federal law, there is no waiting period requirement for the purchase of guns.
This, if nothing else, must change. Something must be done. Because these are real people, the hopes and dreams of their families, their communities — and our nation.
To remind us of that, here is a list of the people killed in seven school shootings since the first, 23 years ago: