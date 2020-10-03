Life Magazine, which chronicled events great and small through much of what its founder, Henry Luce, called “The American Century,” once singled out a single year for special coverage.
At a time when making the cover of Life was the equivalent of trending on Twitter for an entire week, the editors devoted a rare special issue to one year, 1968.
It was a year that saw the violence unleashed in the Tet offensive in Vietnam, the assassinations, racial unrest and political turmoil at home, balanced with historic achievements in outer space.
In fact, the cover photo on that iconic special issue was from an Apollo mission to the Moon — Earth, hanging like a big blue marble in the inky blackness of space. The caption simply said, “The Incredible Year ‘68.”
Evidently, 2020 saw that cover and said, “Hold my beer.”
The seemingly endless drumbeat of catastrophic headlines over the past few months has tested the nerves — and the patience — of even the most jaded news consumer.
Want racial turmoil, political violence, overseas unrest? Check, check and check. Great scientific achievement? Well, the jury is still out.
But what 1968 lacked, a world-spanning pandemic that sickened hundreds and thousands of people (which might have fit in perfect with the 50th anniversary of the Spanish Flu), is now the most prominent feature of the current year, one that will be the subject of historic — and medical — study well into the next century, we suppose.
What we also have is an unrelenting 24-hour news cycle that barely gives even the most savvy observer time to digest and analyze — let alone understand — what is on his smartphone screen, TV cable-news chyron or computer monitor.
In 1968, for example, you had a week to absorb the information in an issue of Life — or Time or Newsweek — and a day, at least, to consider what you saw in the columns of your newspaper. (When Walter Cronkite delivered that information — in abbreviated form — and told you “That’s the way it is,” that was the way it was until the next day.)
We are not going back to those days, nor should we. More information is better than less and there is nothing wrong with a variety of opinions — even if they are delivered at ear-splitting volume and a carnival barker’s pace.
It is up to us, rather to be smarter consumers of information. And detectors of disinformation.
Otherwise, when this year comes to an end, “incredible” may be all too literal a description of how this year is remembered.
If it ever does end, that is.
