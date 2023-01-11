In his final act as mayor, Paul Heroux offered Attleboro two thoughtful proposals that would significantly reshape the power and role of the city’s chief executive.
We hope the city council gives them serious consideration.
The first would double the terms of mayor from two to four years while limiting mayors to three terms.
The second would make mayors the chair of the school committee. The mayor currently is not a member of the school committee.
Heroux is urging the city council to place non-binding questions before voters, allowing Attleboro to enact them without undergoing a lengthy review by a charter committee.
We believe these ideas contain considerable merit and should be brought before voters. But we suggest breaking them into four questions:
Longer terms
A strong case can be made that two years is just not enough for a mayor, especially since incumbents have to spend much of their second year campaigning for re-election.
While voters may want to act on a mayor mid-term, we believe all Attleboro mayors spend too much time running for office.
Term limits
We can understand the argument for term limits for president and in a congressional or state race.
But the mayor does not accumulate the power federal or state lawmakers obtain through incumbency, especially when it comes to fundraising.
We believe in most cases voters should be trusted to re-elect or oppose candidate and not be restricted in who they can support.
Attleboro, in fact, has had a strong record in ousting longtime incumbents when they felt they have served too long. It’s happened three times in the last 60 years.
In 1963, 16-year incumbent Cy Brennan was soundly defeated when homeowners’ taxes soared under his watch.
And in recent years, Judy Robbins lost her re-election bid after suffering a stroke; her successor, Kevin Dumas, was so popular he was called “mayor for life” but was defeated by Heroux when parents felt he shortchanged the schools.
We trust Attleboro voters will continue to exercise good judgment.
Mayor on school committee
Three out of five Massachusetts cities have their mayor serve on the school committee, including Bristol County neighbors Taunton, Fall River and New Bedford.
That’s the way it was in Attleboro until nearly 30 years ago when the charter was changed to add a third at-large member instead.
The argument then was the mayor had too much power with a seat on the school board.
We strongly disagree.
The mayor deserves a voice on the operation of the city’s biggest department, especially since the schools spend 55 out of every 100 taxpayer dollars.
This is a no-brainer.
Mayor as school committee chair
While the mayor belongs on the school committee, we fear his or her position as chair could drown out other voices on the board, especially parents’.
The nine-member school committee of the past — with two at-large and six ward members, along with the mayor — functioned well. We’d like to see it revived.
Heroux is to be commended for encouraging the city to rethink what would work best for its government.
We hope the city council gives his proposals serious consideration and offers them up to voters.